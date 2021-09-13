Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/immigrants-grab-over-half-of-norways-social-benefits-amid-ballooning-costs-1089021363.html
Immigrants Grab Over Half of Norway's Social Benefits Amid Ballooning Costs
Immigrants Grab Over Half of Norway's Social Benefits Amid Ballooning Costs
Within a single decade, the number of Norwegian municipalities that spend more than half of their social assistance budget on people with an immigrant... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T06:11+0000
2021-09-13T06:11+0000
news
europe
immigration
norway
immigrants
social benefits
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104484/35/1044843590_0:298:3781:2425_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9eec6606057f2270f8922fabee2f02.jpg
While fewer than 1 in 5 of Norway's inhabitants (about 17 percent) have an immigrant background, they now receive well over half (58 percent) of all the social financial assistance available in the country, new statistics have indicated.On behalf of the national-conservative Progress Party, Statistics Norway has taken a closer look at the use of social benefits in Norwegian municipalities over the period 2009-2019. This includes all means of temporary support given to people unable to provide for their own subsistence. Over the ten-year stretch, the number of welfare recipients with an immigrant background has increased over 70 percent, while recipients among the general population have become fewer. This coincided with a period of record-high immigration, including the 2015 migrant crisis, the newspaper Nettavisen reported.In 2009, just over NOK 1.8 billion ($210 million) in social assistance was paid to people with an immigrant background. Ten years later, the number had more than doubled to NOK 4 billion ($460 million). This means that people with an immigrant background account for almost the entire increase in social assistance budgets across Norwegian municipalities.In 2009, barely 17 municipalities in Norway spent more than half of their social assistance budget on people with an immigrant background. By 2019, this number had exploded to 123 municipalities. In Vik municipality in Western Norway, immigrants receive a record 89 percent of the available social assistance. In Oslo, three quarters of the social help (75 percent) goes to immigrants.Vik municipality Councillor Øistein Søvik singled out a lower level of education as a common factor for receiving social benefits.Norwegian Labour and Welfare Organisation (NAV) department director Jan Erik Grundtjernlien emphasised the role of the refugee crisis that led to unprecedented number of immigrants to Norway (over 31,000 asylum seekers in 2015), as well as the need for long-term qualifications in order to enter the labour market. Lastly, Grundtjernlien also stressed “greater challenges” faced by immigrants and their descendants, including increasingly stringent job requirements at the national level.Former Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug, who chairs the Progress Party that ordered the survey, argued that increased immigration will lead to increased poverty.The former cabinet minister voiced her fear that the left-of-the-centre “red” bloc tipped to win today's general election will open the borders, whereupon “poverty will hit the ceiling”.Citing a “budding asylum wave from Afghanistan”, Listhaug suggested prioritising local help to people in the immediate area as alternative to immigration, which she argued, leads to “major integration problems”.“We can help 468 fellow human beings in the surrounding areas for the same amount as it costs to bring a single refugee to Norway”, she added.Norway's immigrant-background population began to accelerate starting from 2006, having more than doubled since then and nearly reaching 1 million in a country of 5.3 million by 2020. The Norwegian government defines “Immigrants” as people who have immigrated to Norway themselves, and whose parents were both born abroad. The terms “immigrant population” and “immigrant background”, by contrast, include their first- and second-generation descendants as well.
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104484/35/1044843590_75:0:3706:2723_1920x0_80_0_0_fcab0f72edc1e516719b9bc43897e36e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, immigration, norway, immigrants, social benefits, scandinavia

Immigrants Grab Over Half of Norway's Social Benefits Amid Ballooning Costs

06:11 GMT 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JONATHAN NACKSTRANDRefugees are welcomed upon arrival at the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog after crossing the border from Russia near Kirkenes.
Refugees are welcomed upon arrival at the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog after crossing the border from Russia near Kirkenes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Within a single decade, the number of Norwegian municipalities that spend more than half of their social assistance budget on people with an immigrant background has grown from 17 to 123. At the same time, the amount of social assistance paid to the same demographic has more than doubled, reaching $460 million.
While fewer than 1 in 5 of Norway's inhabitants (about 17 percent) have an immigrant background, they now receive well over half (58 percent) of all the social financial assistance available in the country, new statistics have indicated.

On behalf of the national-conservative Progress Party, Statistics Norway has taken a closer look at the use of social benefits in Norwegian municipalities over the period 2009-2019. This includes all means of temporary support given to people unable to provide for their own subsistence.

Over the ten-year stretch, the number of welfare recipients with an immigrant background has increased over 70 percent, while recipients among the general population have become fewer. This coincided with a period of record-high immigration, including the 2015 migrant crisis, the newspaper Nettavisen reported.
In 2009, just over NOK 1.8 billion ($210 million) in social assistance was paid to people with an immigrant background. Ten years later, the number had more than doubled to NOK 4 billion ($460 million). This means that people with an immigrant background account for almost the entire increase in social assistance budgets across Norwegian municipalities.

In 2009, barely 17 municipalities in Norway spent more than half of their social assistance budget on people with an immigrant background. By 2019, this number had exploded to 123 municipalities. In Vik municipality in Western Norway, immigrants receive a record 89 percent of the available social assistance. In Oslo, three quarters of the social help (75 percent) goes to immigrants.
Vik municipality Councillor Øistein Søvik singled out a lower level of education as a common factor for receiving social benefits.
Norwegian Labour and Welfare Organisation (NAV) department director Jan Erik Grundtjernlien emphasised the role of the refugee crisis that led to unprecedented number of immigrants to Norway (over 31,000 asylum seekers in 2015), as well as the need for long-term qualifications in order to enter the labour market. Lastly, Grundtjernlien also stressed “greater challenges” faced by immigrants and their descendants, including increasingly stringent job requirements at the national level.
Former Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug, who chairs the Progress Party that ordered the survey, argued that increased immigration will lead to increased poverty.

“The Labour Party and the left-wing radical socialists keep talking about social differences, but they refuse to relate to reality. The truth is that increased immigration means increased poverty. It doesn't help how many pillows you give out to people. Ultimately, people need to get to work,” Listhaug maintaied to Nettavisen.

The former cabinet minister voiced her fear that the left-of-the-centre “red” bloc tipped to win today's general election will open the borders, whereupon “poverty will hit the ceiling”.
Citing a “budding asylum wave from Afghanistan”, Listhaug suggested prioritising local help to people in the immediate area as alternative to immigration, which she argued, leads to “major integration problems”.
“We can help 468 fellow human beings in the surrounding areas for the same amount as it costs to bring a single refugee to Norway”, she added.
Norway's immigrant-background population began to accelerate starting from 2006, having more than doubled since then and nearly reaching 1 million in a country of 5.3 million by 2020. The Norwegian government defines “Immigrants” as people who have immigrated to Norway themselves, and whose parents were both born abroad. The terms “immigrant population” and “immigrant background”, by contrast, include their first- and second-generation descendants as well.
102001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:14 GMTFrom Stratospheric Drones to an Underwater Flagship: UK Navy Unveils Futuristic Autonomous Fleet
06:50 GMTTwo Astronauts Return to ISS After 7-Hour Spacewalk, NASA Says
06:47 GMTProtesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment, Reports Say
06:47 GMTUttar Pradesh State Chief Accused of Saying 'Muslims Ate All Rations Meant for Hindus'
06:43 GMTRed Cross Head Calls for Engaging With Taliban to Avoid Further Degradation in Afghanistan
06:31 GMTBoris Johnson Wants to Make Vaccines Main 'Wall of Defence' in a New COVID-19 Winter Plan: Report
06:29 GMTLive Updates: First Foreign Commercial Flight Lands in Kabul Since US Troop Withdrawal
06:20 GMTDanish Party Chair Wants Muhammad Cartoons as Teaching Material to Support Free Speech
06:11 GMTImmigrants Grab Over Half of Norway's Social Benefits Amid Ballooning Costs
05:31 GMTEMSC: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Salta, Argentina
05:30 GMTUS Court to Conduct Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sex Assault Claim Amid Legal Wrangling
04:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say
04:30 GMTWhere Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
04:24 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
03:58 GMTBiden, Johnson to Reportedly Hold Talks Alongside UN General Assembly Amid Tense Ties
03:48 GMTAfghan Pilots Who Fled to Uzbekistan Reportedly Transferred to US Base in UAE
03:44 GMTColombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
02:41 GMT'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source