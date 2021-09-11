Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/biden-touts-nations-unity-and-resilience-as-our-greatest-strength-ahead-of-911-anniversary-1088972939.html
Biden Touts Nation’s ‘Unity and Resilience’ As ‘Our Greatest Strength’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
Biden Touts Nation’s ‘Unity and Resilience’ As ‘Our Greatest Strength’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
A plethora of commemorative events are set to take place on the twentieth anniversary of the terror attack on 11 September 2001 carried out by members of the... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T05:42+0000
2021-09-11T05:56+0000
joe biden
9/11
afghanistan
daesh
daesh
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088973859_0:54:3071:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_502b30ef9966dac0d28c7f44769333ec.jpg
US President Joe Biden has called on the nation to never lose the sense of tremendous unity that helped it rally together in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks. Underscoring the lessons learned from those tragic events twenty years ago that resulted in the death of 2,977 people, Biden said in a taped video message released by the White House: Biden went on to honour all those emergency workers who responded to the attacks at the time, saying that “heroism everywhere — in places expected and unexpected.” He also spoke of the "darker forces of human nature - fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans" in the wake of the attacks, but emphasised again that “unity is the one thing that must never break." Ahead of the plethora of commemorative events planned across the nation for Saturday, Joe Biden said: "No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago." The POTUS arrived in New York on Friday night as he is set to visit the three attack sites with First Lady, Jill Biden. The National September 11 Memorial, standing in the place of the former twin towers of the World Trade Center, is the first stop of the president’s agenda. From there, his route lies towards the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the planes had fell after its passengers tackled the terrorists to prevent it from reaching its Washington destination. The last stop is the Pentagon, just outside Washington DC. Six moments of silence are to be part of the memorial ceremony, to correspond with when the hijackers crashed Flight 11 into the north tower of the World Trade Center; the United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower; American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; the moment when the south tower collapsed; the United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the north tower collapsed. The anniversary comes as the United States' abrupt exit from Afghanistan has been slammed as a “disaster” and “absolute humiliation” by former president Donald Trump. The ex-POTUS fed into the chorus of criticism that had been targeting Joe Biden and his administration for the Afghanistan exit and hectic evacuation, saying on Fox Business: The tragic events, the twentieth anniversary of which is being now marked, saw four US passenger jets seized by al-Qaeda* terrorists - two of which were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, outside the US capital, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. In the wake of those events, after the Taliban, then controlling Afghanistan, had refused to extradite al-Qaeda members, the US launched "Operation Enduring Freedom", with then-President George W. Bush announcing airstrikes targeting both al-Qaeda and the Islamist group in Afghanistan. In the early hours of August 31st, America ended its almost twenty-year presence in the war-torn country as the last of the US forces swiftly departed Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to launch a swift offensive to reclaim power. Upon reaching the capital on August 31st, the Islamist group toppled the Kabul government and announced its second advent to power, prompting western nations to launch a frantic effort to evacuate thousands of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the South Asian nation. *The Taliban, Daesh, al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
Unity and Resilience.............. what more proof does anyone need that politicians live in a totally self-delusional state.
0
WHY is author Svetlana telling untruths? ''.of the terror attack on 11 September 2001..'' There were NO terror attacks.. nor planes. No Boeing airliner can fly at a sea level speed of 580mph, without ripping off its wings and tail, and in any case needing 4X the engine power to reach that speed. Missing on any photo are the 2 massive 1500 foot central cores, as NIS assured us the floors had 'pancaked' Also not photo were the 2X 100 meter high piles of rubble from the collapsed buildings, that the laws of physics tell? Those should have taken 4 years to dismantle, not done 4 hours overnight, and illegally, without the needed investigation. Search ''9/11 Hologram Plane Theory - Bill Cooper RIP Nov 5 2001' And where is any DNA test to identify a single death? When a human body is 'vaporized' to the finest dust at 3000C, (estimated by Danish Metallurgist, based on the microscopic, melted metal spheres in the dust), no DNA can remain.
0
2
afghanistan
daesh
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088973859_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54b2691105b0d9976f0820e4ee0ebf09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, 9/11, afghanistan, daesh, daesh, us

Biden Touts Nation’s ‘Unity and Resilience’ As ‘Our Greatest Strength’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

05:42 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 05:56 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A plethora of commemorative events are set to take place on the twentieth anniversary of the terror attack on 11 September 2001 carried out by members of the Daesh* group that killed nearly 3,000 people when four hijacked planes were hijacked by the terrorists, with two crashing into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
US President Joe Biden has called on the nation to never lose the sense of tremendous unity that helped it rally together in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks.
Underscoring the lessons learned from those tragic events twenty years ago that resulted in the death of 2,977 people, Biden said in a taped video message released by the White House:

“To me that’s the central lesson of September 11th. Unity is our greatest strength.”

Biden went on to honour all those emergency workers who responded to the attacks at the time, saying that “heroism everywhere — in places expected and unexpected.”
He also spoke of the "darker forces of human nature - fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans" in the wake of the attacks, but emphasised again that “unity is the one thing that must never break."
Ahead of the plethora of commemorative events planned across the nation for Saturday, Joe Biden said: "No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago."
The POTUS arrived in New York on Friday night as he is set to visit the three attack sites with First Lady, Jill Biden. The National September 11 Memorial, standing in the place of the former twin towers of the World Trade Center, is the first stop of the president’s agenda. From there, his route lies towards the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the planes had fell after its passengers tackled the terrorists to prevent it from reaching its Washington destination. The last stop is the Pentagon, just outside Washington DC.
© AP Photo / SUZANNE PLUNKETTPeople run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001
People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001
© AP Photo / SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Six moments of silence are to be part of the memorial ceremony, to correspond with when the hijackers crashed Flight 11 into the north tower of the World Trade Center; the United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower; American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; the moment when the south tower collapsed; the United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the north tower collapsed.
The anniversary comes as the United States' abrupt exit from Afghanistan has been slammed as a “disaster” and “absolute humiliation” by former president Donald Trump. The ex-POTUS fed into the chorus of criticism that had been targeting Joe Biden and his administration for the Afghanistan exit and hectic evacuation, saying on Fox Business:
"I think the best thing he can do is apologise to the American people and apologise to the world […]. The whole world deserves an apology.”
The tragic events, the twentieth anniversary of which is being now marked, saw four US passenger jets seized by al-Qaeda* terrorists - two of which were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, outside the US capital, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
In the wake of those events, after the Taliban, then controlling Afghanistan, had refused to extradite al-Qaeda members, the US launched "Operation Enduring Freedom", with then-President George W. Bush announcing airstrikes targeting both al-Qaeda and the Islamist group in Afghanistan.
In the early hours of August 31st, America ended its almost twenty-year presence in the war-torn country as the last of the US forces swiftly departed Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to launch a swift offensive to reclaim power.
© Photo : Facebook / Michael MarklandScreengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there.
Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there.
© Photo : Facebook / Michael Markland
Upon reaching the capital on August 31st, the Islamist group toppled the Kabul government and announced its second advent to power, prompting western nations to launch a frantic effort to evacuate thousands of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the South Asian nation.
*The Taliban, Daesh, al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Unity and Resilience.............. what more proof does anyone need that politicians live in a totally self-delusional state.
keyboardcosmetics
11 September, 09:20 GMT
000000
WHY is author Svetlana telling untruths? ''.of the terror attack on 11 September 2001..'' There were NO terror attacks.. nor planes. No Boeing airliner can fly at a sea level speed of 580mph, without ripping off its wings and tail, and in any case needing 4X the engine power to reach that speed. Missing on any photo are the 2 massive 1500 foot central cores, as NIS assured us the floors had 'pancaked' Also not photo were the 2X 100 meter high piles of rubble from the collapsed buildings, that the laws of physics tell? Those should have taken 4 years to dismantle, not done 4 hours overnight, and illegally, without the needed investigation. Search ''9/11 Hologram Plane Theory - Bill Cooper RIP Nov 5 2001' And where is any DNA test to identify a single death? When a human body is 'vaporized' to the finest dust at 3000C, (estimated by Danish Metallurgist, based on the microscopic, melted metal spheres in the dust), no DNA can remain.
Thomas Turk
11 September, 09:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:23 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad, Roscosmos Says
05:49 GMTCIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say
05:42 GMTBiden Touts Nation’s ‘Unity and Resilience’ As ‘Our Greatest Strength’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
05:27 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says
05:00 GMT‘Thought I Left My Daughter With No Father’: 9/11 Survivor Who Opted to Help Rescuers in Twin Towers
04:30 GMTOn Thin Ice: Magnificent Golden Retriever Runs Through Frozen Lake
04:29 GMTLive Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
04:17 GMTBoJo's Ex-Chief Adviser Cummings Mulls Starting OnlyFans Account for Q&A Sessions - Report
04:00 GMT20 Years After 9/11, We’re Still Morons
03:37 GMTQueen's Rep. Who Claimed Her Majesty Supports BLM Under Fire for Bringing Monarch Into Politics
03:31 GMTUK PM Says in 9/11 Anniversary Address That Terrorists Failed to Shake Belief in Freedom, Democracy
03:22 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Northeastern China Leaves 8 People Dead, 5 Injured – Reports
03:03 GMT'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm
02:45 GMT'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11
01:58 GMT'We're an Embarrassed Country': Trump Slams Biden in Extensive Interview Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
01:10 GMTExplosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
01:03 GMTNew Lebanese PM Says He Would Accept Help From Any Country ‘With Exception of Israel’
00:58 GMT'It Was Total Mayhem': Citizen Recalls Devastation Left After 9/11 Attack
00:33 GMTNY State Rep. Ron Kim Suggests Gov. Hochul Trying to 'Bury' Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal
00:16 GMTPentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims