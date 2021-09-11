Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/an-international-thing-retired-detective-believes-things-will-never-get-back-to-normal-after-911-1088967993.html
'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11
'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11
A retired detective of the Arson and Explosion Squad, Bill Ryan, who was working on site during the 9/11 tragedy, recalled that on the day it happened they... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T02:45+0000
2021-09-11T02:45+0000
9/11: 20 years later
us
anniversary
tragedy
terrorist attack
new york city
9/11
twin towers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088968305_0:0:3298:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_357b682665cd312a956a76066542cf0c.jpg
Ryan worked in the World Trade Center during the 1993 bombing. In that incident, a truck bomb was detonated below the North Tower, killing six and injuring about a thousand.Yet he said that there were no similarities between the 9/11 attacks and the one in 1993.In 2002, an independent commission to investigate the September 11 attacks (9/11 Commission) was created in the United States. In 2004, the commission issued a final report on the circumstances of the tragedy. One of the main findings of the 600-page document was the recognition that the perpetrators took advantage of "deep administrative failures" in the US government.American families of victims of the September 11 attacks have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the ties Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.Earlier in September, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States within six months. Biden said in a copy of the executive order that information related to the September 11 attacks should not remain classified when the public interest outweighs any damage to national security that might reasonably be expected from the disclosure of the classified documents.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088968305_442:0:3173:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_753df18eec78dc2bd058b671eb0874c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, anniversary, tragedy, terrorist attack, new york city, 9/11, twin towers

'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11

02:45 GMT 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIESA satellite image One World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial in New York City, New York, U.S. September 7, 2021. Picture taken September 7, 2021.
A satellite image One World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial in New York City, New York, U.S. September 7, 2021. Picture taken September 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
Subscribe
A retired detective of the Arson and Explosion Squad, Bill Ryan, who was working on site during the 9/11 tragedy, recalled that on the day it happened they didn't get any answers about what had occurred.
Ryan worked in the World Trade Center during the 1993 bombing. In that incident, a truck bomb was detonated below the North Tower, killing six and injuring about a thousand.
"When I worked on the 1993 bombing, I spent so much time in the Trade Center that I made friendships with a lot of people who worked there…. And everyone that I knew died. It is terribly sad," Ryan admitted, speaking to Sputnik.
Yet he said that there were no similarities between the 9/11 attacks and the one in 1993.
"[in 1993] There was a structural damage but it was inside. In 27 days, it was over, we finished investigation, made arrests. It was very quick; the city went back to normal. With 9/11 I don’t think it will ever get back to normal again…. It was an international thing," he added.
In 2002, an independent commission to investigate the September 11 attacks (9/11 Commission) was created in the United States. In 2004, the commission issued a final report on the circumstances of the tragedy. One of the main findings of the 600-page document was the recognition that the perpetrators took advantage of "deep administrative failures" in the US government.
American families of victims of the September 11 attacks have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the ties Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.
Earlier in September, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States within six months. Biden said in a copy of the executive order that information related to the September 11 attacks should not remain classified when the public interest outweighs any damage to national security that might reasonably be expected from the disclosure of the classified documents.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:03 GMT'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm
02:45 GMT'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11
01:58 GMT'We're an Embarrassed Country': Trump Slams Biden in Extensive Interview Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
01:10 GMTExplosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
01:03 GMTNew Lebanese PM Says He Would Accept Help From Any Country ‘With Exception of Israel’
00:58 GMT'It Was Total Mayhem': Citizen Recalls Devastation Left After 9/11 Attack
00:33 GMTNY State Rep. Ron Kim Suggests Gov. Hochul Trying to 'Bury' Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal
00:16 GMTPentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims
Yesterday'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
YesterdayBritish Monarchy's Uncompromising Support for BLM Dates Back Centuries
YesterdayManchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
YesterdayIsrael Calls for 'Rapid Action' Against Iran, Claiming Tehran Is on Path to Obtain Nukes
YesterdayMemories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
YesterdayFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
YesterdayWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
YesterdayNew Evidence Raises Doubts About US Reason for Drone Strike in Kabul Last Month - Reports
YesterdayPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
YesterdayVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
YesterdayPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
Yesterday9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer