International

Live Updates: Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says
The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive that resulted in the collapse of the Western-backed government. 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
kabul
afghanistan
taliban
kabul
afghanistan
kabul, afghanistan, taliban
A mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021.

Live Updates: Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says

05:27 GMT 11.09.2021
The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive that resulted in the collapse of the Western-backed government.
The last US troops left Kabul airport less than two weeks ago, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. The deadline, initially set by Joe Biden for 11 September - the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks on US soil that prompted the US military invasion of Afghanistan - was moved up to 31 August.
As the Western-backed government collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing for the UAE, the Taliban surged back to power two decades after US-led forces ousted its regime in what led to America's longest war.
The Taliban now claims to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of Afghanistan's 34 provinces to fall, and has already announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It will be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been sanctioned by the UN since 2001.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
05:52 GMT 11.09.2021
CIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say
Taliban fighters guard a street leading to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
CIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say
05:49 GMT
2
05:27 GMT 11.09.2021
Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says
The seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban Islamist movement was caused by the collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“What we saw was a collapse of the political and military leadership, and that triggered the collapse of the whole defense against the Taliban,” Stoltenberg told The New York Times newspaper.

The NATO chief stressed that a lot of analysis would be conducted to study whether the withdrawal of the US and its allies from Afghanistan had triggered the collapse of the Afghan government.

“My main focus is how we can preserve the gains made in the fight against terrorism and how you get people out of Afghanistan,” he added.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

Internationally recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.
