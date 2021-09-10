Registration was successful!
International

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Live Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says
Live Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says
A source has told Sputnik that the inauguration of the new Afghan government is scheduled for Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Live Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says

06:36 GMT 10.09.2021
A source has told Sputnik that the inauguration of the new Afghan government is scheduled for Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The majority of foreign countries have said they don't intend to recognise the Taliban* government so far.
The Taliban* has already named the key ministers in Afghanistan’s new cabinet after a rapid takeover of the country, but Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the group, has told the Global Times that other Afghan politicians, who are not part of the movement, might have the chance to take high-ranking jobs in the new government.
According to Shaheen, the Taliban is in talks with a number of politicians, since the group believes "in the inclusiveness of the government". The formal government may be set up this month or next month, according to the official.
The Taliban hopes to invite high-level delegations from other countries including China to visit Afghanistan once all relevant issues are settled, Shaheen added.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai said there are eyewitness accounts of the Taliban committing atrocities and human rights violations in Afghanistan. Isaczai urged the UN not to recognise the caretaker government formed by the Taliban which ousted the democratically elected government in the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
06:44 GMT 10.09.2021
Russia, Central Asia Worried Over Risk of Uncontrolled Flow of Afghan Refugees - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Central Asian countries are concerned over the risk of an uncontrolled flow of refugees from Afghanistan, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) maintain contacts on the issue, Ivan Volynkin, the head of the foreign ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is currently no legal mechanism for exchanging information with partners in Central Asia on refugees from Afghanistan. At the same time, relevant contacts are actively maintained through the ministries of foreign affairs and foreign missions, as well as the CSTO and SCO institutions. The issue of a possible uncontrolled flow of refugees worries both Russia and the Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan," Volynkin said, adding that the number of Afghans "who illegally crossed the border with Central Asia countries remains low" as of now.

