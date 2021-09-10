Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/young-female-afghan-reporter-fears-dark-future-under-taliban-rule-1088955736.html
Young Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule
Young Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - M. used to go to school despite being a girl in Afghanistan. When she became interested in economics in high school, she started... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T14:16+0000
2021-09-10T14:16+0000
afghanistan
taliban
afghanistan war
afghanistan
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083427480_0:138:3149:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_046b6c1bb68040898288347452a776cd.jpg
As a third-year student in a journalism programme at a university in Kabul, M. was close to making her dreams come true.However, the swift collapse of the previous Afghan government and the surprising takeover of the Taliban* in Afghanistan not only crushed the aspiring reporter's dreams but also brought fears of retribution owing to her previous work as a journalist.The young Afghan student explained the kind of threats she has received due to her previous reporting.Freedom of Press: Taliban StyleAfter the Taliban took over most parts of Afghanistan in August, one of the key concerns among local reporters was whether the new administration would respect freedom of the press.During the first press conference after consolidating their hold on Afghanistan in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said private media would continue to be "free and independent" while offering a number of suggestions.What happened to the Afghan reporters who covered the anti-Taliban protests this week could help explain what the Taliban spokesman meant.A number of Afghan reporters were detained by the Taliban and severely beaten in police custody after covering the protests in Kabul this week.Zaki Daryabi, founder and editor-in-chief of the Etilaat Roz newspaper in Afghanistan, shared pictures of two wounded male reporters on social media. Both had large welts on their backs and upper legs from being beaten.M., the female journalism student, shared the same pictures with Sputnik during the interview and expressed fears of what would happen to a female reporter like her.M. argued that the Taliban would continue to target reporters despite their claims of ensuring a "free and independent" press.She explained that the Taliban would not allow any critical coverage from the press.Bleak Future for Afghan WomenIn addition to facing threats because of her journalism, M. also felt hopeless as a woman in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule.During the same press conference in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would respect women's rights in Afghanistan "within the framework of Islamic law."M. illustrated the kind of changes that have been made after the Taliban took over.Under the previous government, M. said she had no problems going to the same school or attending the same classes as boys in Afghanistan.The young Afghan student was also worried about whether she could continue to work as a woman under the Taliban.This is also why M. hopes to move to the United States or Canada to pursue a brighter future as a woman and continue her study in journalism there.Unfortunately, as she never worked closely with any American or Canadian organisations, M. doesn’t know if she would be eligible for the special immigrant programmes of those countries.Nevertheless, M. said she would continue to apply for immigrant visas to move abroad instead of living in fear in Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule.* The Taliban movement is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083427480_210:0:2939:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3057317e8b279879a45299644e73f27d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, taliban, afghanistan war, asia & pacific

Young Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule

14:16 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibAfghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021
Afghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - M. used to go to school despite being a girl in Afghanistan. When she became interested in economics in high school, she started to read news about the topic and was fascinated with the idea of becoming a reporter one day.

"When I was in the twelfth grade, I started working as a trainee at a local radio station", 23-year-old M. told Sputnik.

As a third-year student in a journalism programme at a university in Kabul, M. was close to making her dreams come true.
However, the swift collapse of the previous Afghan government and the surprising takeover of the Taliban* in Afghanistan not only crushed the aspiring reporter's dreams but also brought fears of retribution owing to her previous work as a journalist.

"I cannot leave my house because I'm scared. Sometimes, I do not go to the office because my family does not allow it. They say it is better to turn myself in to the Taliban and apologise as I was one of those who published negative and incriminating news about the Taliban," M. said.

The young Afghan student explained the kind of threats she has received due to her previous reporting.

"Once I received a letter which said that I should surrender to the Taliban and apologise for my activities. If I didn't turn myself in to the Taliban, I would be the one to blame for everything that might happen to me or my family", she said.

Freedom of Press: Taliban Style

After the Taliban took over most parts of Afghanistan in August, one of the key concerns among local reporters was whether the new administration would respect freedom of the press.
During the first press conference after consolidating their hold on Afghanistan in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said private media would continue to be "free and independent" while offering a number of suggestions.

"We have three suggestions: No broadcast should contradict Islamic values; they should be impartial; no one should broadcast anything that goes against our national interests", he said.

What happened to the Afghan reporters who covered the anti-Taliban protests this week could help explain what the Taliban spokesman meant.
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulTaliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
A number of Afghan reporters were detained by the Taliban and severely beaten in police custody after covering the protests in Kabul this week.
Zaki Daryabi, founder and editor-in-chief of the Etilaat Roz newspaper in Afghanistan, shared pictures of two wounded male reporters on social media. Both had large welts on their backs and upper legs from being beaten.
M., the female journalism student, shared the same pictures with Sputnik during the interview and expressed fears of what would happen to a female reporter like her.

"These are male journalists who have been beaten by the Taliban, so think about what they will do to the women", she said.

M. argued that the Taliban would continue to target reporters despite their claims of ensuring a "free and independent" press.

"I used to work as a journalist, but now I cannot work anymore and have to stay home, because despite the Taliban saying they show mercy for people, that is not true. I saw the Taliban militants come to houses of journalists, who reported on security issues, and kill them", she said.

© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMIAfghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
She explained that the Taliban would not allow any critical coverage from the press.

"No journalist can raise the issue of civil rights, or speak on behalf of the whole nation on TV, as the broadcasters are controlled by the Taliban, and nothing targeting them can appear on-air", she said.

Bleak Future for Afghan Women

In addition to facing threats because of her journalism, M. also felt hopeless as a woman in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule.

"Before the Taliban takeover women used to have about 70% of all the rights, and now they have no rights", she said.

During the same press conference in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would respect women's rights in Afghanistan "within the framework of Islamic law."
M. illustrated the kind of changes that have been made after the Taliban took over.

"Now, I want to move to the US or Canada, but nobody can get me out of this terrible place. If I stay in Afghanistan, my voice will never be heard," she said."Before the Taliban took over, girls went to university as they wished. But now, we have thousands of fears. The Taliban separated men and women classrooms. Before we had the energy [to study], but the Taliban took the energy from all of us", she said.

Under the previous government, M. said she had no problems going to the same school or attending the same classes as boys in Afghanistan.
© AFP 2021 / STRIn this photograph taken on December 19, 2019, Afghan burqa-clad women stand with aid items recieved from a charity in Herat.
In this photograph taken on December 19, 2019, Afghan burqa-clad women stand with aid items recieved from a charity in Herat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
In this photograph taken on December 19, 2019, Afghan burqa-clad women stand with aid items recieved from a charity in Herat.
© AFP 2021 / STR
The young Afghan student was also worried about whether she could continue to work as a woman under the Taliban.

"The Ministry for Women's Affairs made an announcement that women could no longer work", she said.

This is also why M. hopes to move to the United States or Canada to pursue a brighter future as a woman and continue her study in journalism there.

"Now, I want to move to the US or Canada, but nobody can get me out of this terrible place. If I stay in Afghanistan, my voice will never be heard", she said.

Unfortunately, as she never worked closely with any American or Canadian organisations, M. doesn’t know if she would be eligible for the special immigrant programmes of those countries.
Nevertheless, M. said she would continue to apply for immigrant visas to move abroad instead of living in fear in Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule.
* The Taliban movement is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries
120000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'
15:00 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11: US & NATO Allies Less Safe and Closer to Economic Abyss, Analyst Says
14:58 GMTNord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification
14:40 GMTUS Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Being Summoned
14:24 GMTUK Defence Secretary Reveals When Britain May Use Its New Battle Drones in Afghanistan
14:20 GMTSince 9/11 Hundreds of Skyscrapers Have Been Built, But How Safe Are They?
14:16 GMTYoung Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule
13:37 GMTMI5 Chief Says Six Terror Plots Foiled During Pandemic — But UK Attack ‘Likely’ Since Taliban Win
13:33 GMTPsaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'
13:28 GMTIndia: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
13:28 GMTGerman Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections, Poll Shows
13:24 GMTCouple in Sweden Barred from Naming Their Son Vladimir Putin
13:18 GMTEx-EU Council Chief Tusk Decries Nord Stream 2 Completion As 'Unforgivable Mistake' of German Egoism
13:15 GMTSecretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:07 GMTTed Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
13:06 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Says People Tried to Crush Her Voice
13:02 GMTOrthodox Jewish Man Spotted Climbing Rooftop to Access Melbourne Synagogue Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
12:39 GMTDoes Biden Fear a Coup? Why US President is Kicking Trump Appointees Off Military Advisory Boards
12:27 GMTBritish PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open
12:10 GMTMelania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book