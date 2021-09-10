https://sputniknews.com/20210910/young-female-afghan-reporter-fears-dark-future-under-taliban-rule-1088955736.html

Young Female Afghan Reporter Fears Dark Future Under Taliban Rule

As a third-year student in a journalism programme at a university in Kabul, M. was close to making her dreams come true.However, the swift collapse of the previous Afghan government and the surprising takeover of the Taliban* in Afghanistan not only crushed the aspiring reporter's dreams but also brought fears of retribution owing to her previous work as a journalist.The young Afghan student explained the kind of threats she has received due to her previous reporting.Freedom of Press: Taliban StyleAfter the Taliban took over most parts of Afghanistan in August, one of the key concerns among local reporters was whether the new administration would respect freedom of the press.During the first press conference after consolidating their hold on Afghanistan in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said private media would continue to be "free and independent" while offering a number of suggestions.What happened to the Afghan reporters who covered the anti-Taliban protests this week could help explain what the Taliban spokesman meant.A number of Afghan reporters were detained by the Taliban and severely beaten in police custody after covering the protests in Kabul this week.Zaki Daryabi, founder and editor-in-chief of the Etilaat Roz newspaper in Afghanistan, shared pictures of two wounded male reporters on social media. Both had large welts on their backs and upper legs from being beaten.M., the female journalism student, shared the same pictures with Sputnik during the interview and expressed fears of what would happen to a female reporter like her.M. argued that the Taliban would continue to target reporters despite their claims of ensuring a "free and independent" press.She explained that the Taliban would not allow any critical coverage from the press.Bleak Future for Afghan WomenIn addition to facing threats because of her journalism, M. also felt hopeless as a woman in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule.During the same press conference in August, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would respect women's rights in Afghanistan "within the framework of Islamic law."M. illustrated the kind of changes that have been made after the Taliban took over.Under the previous government, M. said she had no problems going to the same school or attending the same classes as boys in Afghanistan.The young Afghan student was also worried about whether she could continue to work as a woman under the Taliban.This is also why M. hopes to move to the United States or Canada to pursue a brighter future as a woman and continue her study in journalism there.Unfortunately, as she never worked closely with any American or Canadian organisations, M. doesn’t know if she would be eligible for the special immigrant programmes of those countries.Nevertheless, M. said she would continue to apply for immigrant visas to move abroad instead of living in fear in Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule.* The Taliban movement is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries

