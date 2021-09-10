https://sputniknews.com/20210910/-trump-on-facebook-ban-mark-zuckerberg-came-to-white-house-to-kiss-my-a-1088949416.html

Trump on Facebook Ban: Mark Zuckerberg Came to White House to 'Kiss my A**'

Trump on Facebook Ban: Mark Zuckerberg Came to White House to 'Kiss my A**'

Over the course of his presidency, the Republican repeatedly accused Big Tech of bias against himself and his allies. He has continued to allege that Facebook... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has launched yet another attack on social media companies. Speaking on Fox News with Greg Gutfeld on Thursday, he described Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a sycophant.The 75-year-old then blasted Twitter, claiming that the social network was unpopular and unsuccessful before he registered.Accusations and Subsequent BanningTrump has had a checkered relationship with social media. On the one hand, pundits say that his use of Twitter during the 2016 presidential campaign is what helped him secure victory against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. At the same time, the former president has been repeatedly reproached for promoting what critics describe as conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media.They point to the statements he made on the coronavirus pandemic, accusing him of downplaying the threat of the disease, promoting controversial treatments, as well as questioning the efficacy of face masks and lockdowns, which were proved by several international studies.Social media platforms have flagged Trump’s posts as containing misinformation, hid and even removed them. Ex-POTUS, in turn, has accused Big Tech of silencing conservative voices. The latest example is the New York Post exposé on Hunter Biden. The article alleged that the elder Biden was involved in his son's business dealings overseas during his time as vice president, which the newspaper said might be interpreted as a conflict of interest.Trump claimed the article would have had a profound impact on the presidential race had social media not "silenced" it. Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the company made a "total mistake" when it prohibited its users from sharing the story.In January, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account, while Facebook banned itfor several years. The ban came in response to the storming of the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters, which resulted in the deaths of four protesters and one police officer. For two months Trump claimed, without any evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by the Democrats, and on the day the results of the race were to be certified, he held a rally during which he said the following:During the rally, hundreds of Trump's supporters marched to the Capitol, with a large group of people storming into the building. Following the incident, Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS became the first US president to be impeached twice. The four-day trial ended with lawmakers acquitting Trump.The president said he bore no responsibility for the deadly riots and dismissed the Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".As mentioned earlier, in July, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Google, Twitter and Facebook accusing them of "censorship".During the interview on Fox, he also called on people to follow suit. "Anybody who wants to join, please join. We're suing them all, a class action suit", Trump said.

