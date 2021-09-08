https://sputniknews.com/20210908/internal-police-emails-shed-light-on-january-6th-capitol-insurrection-1088864657.html

Internal Police Emails Shed Light on January 6th Capitol Insurrection

Internal Police Emails Shed Light on January 6th Capitol Insurrection

The emails, through the eyes of the police, document how the situation escalated from a rally into a full-fledged insurrection, sparking concerns about the... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-08T00:46+0000

2021-09-08T00:46+0000

2021-09-08T00:46+0000

police

national park service

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082248827_0:4:3072:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_579faaff903e1cd4701253f77d1ce2ad.jpg

Internal emails between the US Park Police (USPP) and the National Park Service (NPS), obtained by NBC 4 Washington through the Freedom of Information Act, offer new insights into the hours before the January 6th Capitol insurrection. In anticipation of large crowds, police were dispatched to the White House Ellipse for President Donald Trump’s ‘stop the steal’ rally. Early on, police raised security concerns over an overwhelming amount of unsanctioned backpacks, with one email raising the alarm.According to the report, security concerns were further complicated when police noticed people in the crowd “wearing ballistic helmets, body armor and carrying radio equipment and military grade backpacks.” A 24-year-old with a rifle was arrested outside of the World War II Memorial, and an undercover unit monitored an individual in a tree who was suspected of having a handgun. By 9:35 a.m., approximately ten arrests had already been made. As noon approached, emails document the USPP and NPS’s rising level of concern as the threat at the Capitol began to crystalize.“Capitol PD working three very suspicious packages around Capitol proper. We are checking our NPS areas for suspicious packages out of an abundance of caution, ” a USPP commander reportedly alerted in another email.One package turned out to be an active pipe bomb placed outside of a Republican National Committee office. The discovery of the bomb caused police resources to be diverted away from the Capitol. As the threat escalated, communications between the USPP and the FBI increased, with an email reportedly warning, “US Capitol Police... heavily engaged with protestors at the west front of the Capitol. Chemical munitions and physical altercations ongoing.”Police were tasked with managing a large crowd where the differences between peaceful and violent protestors were not readily apparent. This, combined with the large amount of firearms, pushed police into a difficult and increasingly dangerous situation. Attempting to break up the rally could cause violence, but not stopping a budding riot would guarantee it.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

police, national park service, fbi