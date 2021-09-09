It is highly doubtful that Khalilzad had any influence on the mujahideen. They saw these as Western nationals or citizens and just want them out of the country. It serves no purpose to keep them, and many purposes to let them leave.
On 6 September, the Taliban* declared an interim government of Afghanistan.
An unnamed US official told Reuters on 9 September that the Taliban had greenlighted the departure of 200 American civilians and third-country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the US evacuation. These citizens are expected to leave Afghanistan on charter flights from Kabul airport on 9 September.
The terrorist group was reportedly pressed to allow the departures by the US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.
News organisation Axios reported earlier that the former US special envoy for Guantanamo Closure, Lee Wolosky, will lead the Biden administration's legal efforts on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States. Wolosky will serve as special counsel to Biden, taking a leave of absence from law practice Jenner & Block LLP. His appointment comes as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the United States has so far admitted more than 40,000 Afghan evacuees.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations.
