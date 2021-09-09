The UN Security Council is holding a debate on an extension of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which is set to expire on 17 September. The mission was established back in 2002 after the first Taliban government was ousted. Its goal was to monitor the human rights situation, support the rule of law, and boost national reconciliation in the country.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Security Council Discusses Possible Extension of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
The situation in the Central Asian country remains tense after the Taliban seized power in August.
The UN Security Council is holding a debate on an extension of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which is set to expire on 17 September. The mission was established back in 2002 after the first Taliban government was ousted. Its goal was to monitor the human rights situation, support the rule of law, and boost national reconciliation in the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations.