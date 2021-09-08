Video of Rapper Dissing Biden Reaps in Around a Million Views in Two Weeks

A video of the rapper Burden roasting US President Joe Biden has garnered almost a million views in two weeks after the diss track was posted on YouTube.This and many other punchlines have appeared to conquer the hearts of many users, even those who describe themselves as "not a rap fan". "All dislikes are from the people that wear their masks at home by themselves", said one user, referring to 1,600 people who did not enjoy the video as much as 93,000 others. Another user suggested that there should have been more dislikes if Joe Biden had the support of "83 million people" in the 2020 election."No way can there just only be 1K dislikes if 83 million people voted for him", the user wrote, immediately joined by another one, saying: "69k likes and 1.1k dislikes, but Biden got the popular vote? Right".Other people said they were surprised that YouTube had recommended them the video instead of hiding it.
US President Joe Biden is not enjoying the best period of his presidency, with his approval rating plummeting and unflattering "F**k Joe Biden" chants being yelled at college football games across the country.
"What's worse than a liar, than a cheater, than a thief, look it up, there's proof that he's all three", the rapper slammed the president.
This and many other punchlines have appeared to conquer the hearts of many users, even those who describe themselves as "not a rap fan".
"All dislikes are from the people that wear their masks at home by themselves", said one user, referring to 1,600 people who did not enjoy the video as much as 93,000 others.
Another user suggested that there should have been more dislikes if Joe Biden had the support of "83 million people" in the 2020 election.
"No way can there just only be 1K dislikes if 83 million people voted for him", the user wrote, immediately joined by another one, saying: "69k likes and 1.1k dislikes, but Biden got the popular vote? Right".
Other people said they were surprised that YouTube had recommended them the video instead of hiding it.