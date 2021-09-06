https://sputniknews.com/20210906/late-libyan-leader-muammar-gaddafis-remains-to-be-handed-to-his-tribe-for-reburial-report-says-1083809542.html

Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi’s Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says

Gaddafi was tortured, sodomised and fatally shot by NATO-backed rebels in October 2011, with the incident captured on video and broadcast by media networks... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

The remains of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi will be handed over to members of his tribe in Sirte for reburial, Saudi Arabia-based news channel AlHadath reports.After Gaddafi was killed, his body was taken to Misrata "for a medical examination", and then put on public display at a local shopping centre. He was buried at an unknown location in the desert, despite promises by militants to return his remains to his family.Last week, Libyan militia leader Salah Badi announced that he was prepared to disclose the location of Gaddafi’s burial site as supporters of the late Libyan leader called to have his remains handed over to tribesmen for the sake of intra-Libyan reconciliation.Gaddafi’s Son Released From PrisonOn Sunday, Libyan authorities released Saadi Gaddafi, Gaddafi senior’s third son, from jail and flew him out of the country to Turkey. The younger Gaddafi’s present whereabouts are unknown. According to sources speaking to Reuters, Saadi Gaddafi’s release was secured as the result of talks between tribal figures and interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. A retired professional football player by trade, Saadi Gaddafi served as commander of Libya’s special forces during the 2011 war, and fled the country to Niger before Libya fell to the rebels.An Interpol red notice was issued for him the same year, and in 2014, Saadi was extradited to Tripoli – the capital of one of the two governments vying for power over the country. After his return, he was imprisoned, tortured and charged with the suspected murder of football player and coach Bashir al-Riani in 2005. He was found not guilty in 2018, but remained imprisoned.Commenting on Saadi Gaddafi’s release, Dbeibeh stressed that the country “cannot move forward without implementing reconciliation, or establish a state without implementing justice, enforcing the law, respecting the principle of separation of powers and following judicial procedures and rulings.”Presidential RunLast week, Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, Gaddafi’s second son, was reported to have officially decided to run in the forthcoming Libyan general election, which is set for 24 December. Saif reportedly plans to run for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya, a Gaddafi loyalist political party created in 2016. The party’s platform includes cleansing the country of terrorists, reconstruction from the war, and following the tenets laid out in his father’s Green Book –a mixture of socialism, Arab nationalism, and a system of direct democracy based on referendums.Fragile PeaceThe Libyan national Army and the Government of National Accord, the two competing regimes governing the eastern and western halves of the country, reached an agreement in October 2020 to establish a permanent ceasefire across the country. The agreement gave foreign fighters three months to leave the war-torn nation, and an interim unity government was formed in March of 2021, to be replaced by the government which will be created after the December 2021 elections. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar - commander of the Libyan National Army and former Gaddafi loyalist-turned rebel general - has made public his interest in running as has Aref Ali Nayed, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.In February, Libyans marked the 10th anniversary of the Libyan ‘Revolution’ – a series of uprisings as part of the broader Arab Spring which culminated in a NATO air campaign and the country’s disintegration into a failed state. The country plummeted from its former status as Africa’s most prosperous and developed nation into a divided and impoverished country containing open air slave markets, and serving as a transfer point for hundreds of thousands of immigrants and refugees seeking to make their way to Europe.In October 2011, after being informed during an interview that Gaddafi had been killed, Hillary Clinton, who at the time was the US Secretary of State, jubilantly announced “We came, we saw, he died".

Nacoro2mes2 The abject footage of Gaddafi’s death was a true satanic ritual orchestrated by the Satanic World Elite who are plotting to get rid of all of us today, again as usual using their Satanic ways, in term of lies, deception and coercion, and the Sheeple still don't see it. 5

Shadowwalker Muammar Gaddafi RIP. The question for the rest of the nation is, Was It Woth It? 3

