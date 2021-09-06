Registration was successful!
Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says
Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi’s Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says
Gaddafi was tortured, sodomised and fatally shot by NATO-backed rebels in October 2011, with the incident captured on video and broadcast by media networks
The remains of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi will be handed over to members of his tribe in Sirte for reburial, Saudi Arabia-based news channel AlHadath reports.After Gaddafi was killed, his body was taken to Misrata "for a medical examination", and then put on public display at a local shopping centre. He was buried at an unknown location in the desert, despite promises by militants to return his remains to his family.Last week, Libyan militia leader Salah Badi announced that he was prepared to disclose the location of Gaddafi’s burial site as supporters of the late Libyan leader called to have his remains handed over to tribesmen for the sake of intra-Libyan reconciliation.Gaddafi’s Son Released From PrisonOn Sunday, Libyan authorities released Saadi Gaddafi, Gaddafi senior’s third son, from jail and flew him out of the country to Turkey.  The younger Gaddafi’s present whereabouts are unknown. According to sources speaking to Reuters, Saadi Gaddafi’s release was secured as the result of talks between tribal figures and interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. A retired professional football player by trade, Saadi Gaddafi served as commander of Libya’s special forces during the 2011 war, and fled the country to Niger before Libya fell to the rebels.An Interpol red notice was issued for him the same year, and in 2014, Saadi was extradited to Tripoli – the capital of one of the two governments vying for power over the country. After his return, he was imprisoned, tortured and charged with the suspected murder of football player and coach Bashir al-Riani in 2005. He was found not guilty in 2018, but remained imprisoned.Commenting on Saadi Gaddafi’s release, Dbeibeh stressed that the country “cannot move forward without implementing reconciliation, or establish a state without implementing justice, enforcing the law, respecting the principle of separation of powers and following judicial procedures and rulings.”Presidential RunLast week, Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, Gaddafi’s second son, was reported to have officially decided to run in the forthcoming Libyan general election, which is set for 24 December. Saif reportedly plans to run for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya, a Gaddafi loyalist political party created in 2016. The party’s platform includes cleansing the country of terrorists, reconstruction from the war, and following the tenets laid out in his father’s Green Book –a mixture of socialism, Arab nationalism, and a system of direct democracy based on referendums.Fragile PeaceThe Libyan national Army and the Government of National Accord, the two competing regimes governing the eastern and western halves of the country, reached an agreement in October 2020 to establish a permanent ceasefire across the country. The agreement gave foreign fighters three months to leave the war-torn nation, and an interim unity government was formed in March of 2021, to be replaced by the government which will be created after the December 2021 elections. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar - commander of the Libyan National Army and former Gaddafi loyalist-turned rebel general - has made public his interest in running as has Aref Ali Nayed, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.In February, Libyans marked the 10th anniversary of the Libyan ‘Revolution’ – a series of uprisings as part of the broader Arab Spring which culminated in a NATO air campaign and the country’s disintegration into a failed state. The country plummeted from its former status as Africa’s most prosperous and developed nation into a divided and impoverished country containing open air slave markets, and serving as a transfer point for hundreds of thousands of immigrants and refugees seeking to make their way to Europe.In October 2011, after being informed during an interview that Gaddafi had been killed, Hillary Clinton, who at the time was the US Secretary of State, jubilantly announced “We came, we saw, he died".
The abject footage of Gaddafi’s death was a true satanic ritual orchestrated by the Satanic World Elite who are plotting to get rid of all of us today, again as usual using their Satanic ways, in term of lies, deception and coercion, and the Sheeple still don't see it.
5
Muammar Gaddafi RIP. The question for the rest of the nation is, Was It Woth It?
3
5
Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi’s Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says

15:38 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 06.09.2021)
Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya was accorded the honorific "Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya".
Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya was accorded the honorific Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Gaddafi was tortured, sodomised and fatally shot by NATO-backed rebels in October 2011, with the incident captured on video and broadcast by media networks around the world. Post-Gaddafi Libya degenerated into a failed state ruled by warlords, terrorists and rival factional governments vying for control of the oil-rich nation.
The remains of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi will be handed over to members of his tribe in Sirte for reburial, Saudi Arabia-based news channel AlHadath reports.
According to the channel’s Libyan sources, the transfer of Gaddafi’s remains was agreed by senior officials in the city of Misrata, and elders of the al-Gaddaf and al-Mujabar tribes. Along with Gaddafi senior, the remains of his 36-year-old son, Moatassem-Billah Gaddafi, and Abu-Bakr Yunis Jabr, one of the late Libyan leader’s most trusted advisers, are also expected to be transferred. The two men were killed along with Gaddafi on 20 October 2011 after the battle of Sirte, with evidence circulating that rebels tortured them and mutilated their bodies as well.
After Gaddafi was killed, his body was taken to Misrata "for a medical examination", and then put on public display at a local shopping centre. He was buried at an unknown location in the desert, despite promises by militants to return his remains to his family.
Last week, Libyan militia leader Salah Badi announced that he was prepared to disclose the location of Gaddafi’s burial site as supporters of the late Libyan leader called to have his remains handed over to tribesmen for the sake of intra-Libyan reconciliation.

Gaddafi’s Son Released From Prison

Saadi Kadhafi, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, sits dressed in prison blues waiting before trial in a courthouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli on March 13, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
Late Libyan Leader's Son Saadi Gaddafi Freed From Prison - Report
5 September, 22:08 GMT

On Sunday, Libyan authorities released Saadi Gaddafi, Gaddafi senior’s third son, from jail and flew him out of the country to Turkey.  The younger Gaddafi’s present whereabouts are unknown. According to sources speaking to Reuters, Saadi Gaddafi’s release was secured as the result of talks between tribal figures and interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. A retired professional football player by trade, Saadi Gaddafi served as commander of Libya’s special forces during the 2011 war, and fled the country to Niger before Libya fell to the rebels.

An Interpol red notice was issued for him the same year, and in 2014, Saadi was extradited to Tripoli – the capital of one of the two governments vying for power over the country. After his return, he was imprisoned, tortured and charged with the suspected murder of football player and coach Bashir al-Riani in 2005. He was found not guilty in 2018, but remained imprisoned.
Commenting on Saadi Gaddafi’s release, Dbeibeh stressed that the country “cannot move forward without implementing reconciliation, or establish a state without implementing justice, enforcing the law, respecting the principle of separation of powers and following judicial procedures and rulings.”

Presidential Run

Last week, Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, Gaddafi’s second son, was reported to have officially decided to run in the forthcoming Libyan general election, which is set for 24 December. Saif reportedly plans to run for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Libya, a Gaddafi loyalist political party created in 2016. The party’s platform includes cleansing the country of terrorists, reconstruction from the war, and following the tenets laid out in his father’s Green Book –a mixture of socialism, Arab nationalism, and a system of direct democracy based on referendums.

Fragile Peace

The Libyan national Army and the Government of National Accord, the two competing regimes governing the eastern and western halves of the country, reached an agreement in October 2020 to establish a permanent ceasefire across the country. The agreement gave foreign fighters three months to leave the war-torn nation, and an interim unity government was formed in March of 2021, to be replaced by the government which will be created after the December 2021 elections. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar - commander of the Libyan National Army and former Gaddafi loyalist-turned rebel general - has made public his interest in running as has Aref Ali Nayed, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
A Libyan rebel flashes a V-sign in front of burning tank belonging to loyalist forces bombed by coalition air force in the town of Ajdabiya on March 26, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2021
'There Was No ‘Revolution'': Libyans Reflect on Decade of Chaos That Followed Gaddafi’s Ouster
15 February, 16:10 GMT
In February, Libyans marked the 10th anniversary of the Libyan ‘Revolution’ – a series of uprisings as part of the broader Arab Spring which culminated in a NATO air campaign and the country’s disintegration into a failed state. The country plummeted from its former status as Africa’s most prosperous and developed nation into a divided and impoverished country containing open air slave markets, and serving as a transfer point for hundreds of thousands of immigrants and refugees seeking to make their way to Europe.
In October 2011, after being informed during an interview that Gaddafi had been killed, Hillary Clinton, who at the time was the US Secretary of State, jubilantly announced “We came, we saw, he died".
The abject footage of Gaddafi's death was a true satanic ritual orchestrated by the Satanic World Elite who are plotting to get rid of all of us today, again as usual using their Satanic ways, in term of lies, deception and coercion, and the Sheeple still don't see it.
Nacoro2mes2
6 September, 20:39 GMT
Muammar Gaddafi RIP. The question for the rest of the nation is, Was It Woth It?
SShadowwalker
6 September, 21:52 GMT
