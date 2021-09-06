https://sputniknews.com/20210906/europe-nato-need-better-defence-as-us-steps-back-from-afghanistan-ex-uk-pm-tony-blair-says-1083806151.html

Europe, NATO Need Better Defence as US Steps Back From Afghanistan, Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Says

06.09.2021

Tony Blair appeared at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.He spoke about the roots of Islamist extremism, focusing on the present situation in Afghanistan. Blair said that radical Islam is a first-order threat to international security with consequences akin to those of 9/11. The leading powers should unite, including Russia and China, to counter the extremist ideology, Blair concluded.The end of the 20-year US intervention in Afghanistan reflected the present “overwhelming political constraint on military interventions” and an aversion to casualties among their armed forces.​Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, argued, however, that “if the enemy we’re fighting knows that the more casualties they inflict, the more our political will to fight erodes, then the incentive structure is plain.”The former UK PM appeared confident that the “remaking” of Afghanistan – like other countries “from which terrorist threats can arise” - by the West didn’t fail “because the people didn’t want the country remade.”With the US out of the picture in Afghanistan, there is now a need for Europe and NATO to defend itself more effectively, argued Blair. He compared the situation with the end of the Kosovo war when in 1999 he initiated a military partnership with France designed to handle future international crises independently of the United States.Blair further asked: “How do Europe and NATO develop the capability to act when America is unwilling?”Although he offered no solution, Blair said he was alarmed by “the sense the West lacks the capacity to formulate strategy".

Nacoro2mes2 Shut up PaedoSatanist and evil wanker. 2

mijj it would be better for us all if the opinions of War Criminals weren't publicised as if they were worthy of examination. 2

