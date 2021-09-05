Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210905/cristiano-ronaldo-is-a-lot-cooler-than-lionel-messi-khabib-nurmagomedov-tells-media-1083801511.html
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'A Lot Cooler' Than Lionel Messi, Khabib Nurmagomedov Tells Media
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'A Lot Cooler' Than Lionel Messi, Khabib Nurmagomedov Tells Media
The former MMA fighter argued that, while he thinks that Messi and CR7 may be equal in terms of skill, the Portuguese footballer is superior in terms of... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
viral
society
news
khabib nurmagomedov
cristiano ronaldo
lionel messi
comparison
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083031241_0:143:2950:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_30337b3e0a1e9b81a708759c1566db3a.jpg
Famous retired mixed martial artist and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently offered his take on who might be the better footballer – Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo or Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi.During an interview with the media outlet Sport24, Nurmagomedov said that, while Messi is really good, he thinks Ronaldo is better.He also argued that, having started his football career in 2006 and securing his first UEFA Champions League victory in 2009, Messi has been "on his peak" for 12 years now, while CR7 has been "on the top" for 17 years.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/messi-will-win-champions-league-with-psg--retire-at-barca-argentine-icon-riquelmes-bold-claim-1083788518.html
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'A Lot Cooler' Than Lionel Messi, Khabib Nurmagomedov Tells Media

13:41 GMT 05.09.2021
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the photo bankOwner of the EAGLE FC league, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 36th EFC tournament in Kazan.
Owner of the EAGLE FC league, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 36th EFC tournament in Kazan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the photo bank
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The former MMA fighter argued that, while he thinks that Messi and CR7 may be equal in terms of skill, the Portuguese footballer is superior in terms of charisma.
Famous retired mixed martial artist and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently offered his take on who might be the better footballer – Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo or Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi.
During an interview with the media outlet Sport24, Nurmagomedov said that, while Messi is really good, he thinks Ronaldo is better.
"Messi also plays really good, he’s one of the best [footballers] in history," Khabib said. "But while they are equal in terms of skills, Cristiano is more powerful in terms of charisma."
Lionel Messi and Neymar during training - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
'Messi Will Win Champions League With PSG & Retire at Barca': Argentine Icon Riquelme's Bold Claim
3 September, 13:41 GMT
He also argued that, having started his football career in 2006 and securing his first UEFA Champions League victory in 2009, Messi has been "on his peak" for 12 years now, while CR7 has been "on the top" for 17 years.
"In 2004 he was in the UEFA Euro finals, and he is still scoring goals now in 2021," Nurmagomedov remarked. "In my personal opinion, Cristiano is a lot cooler."
Popular comments
Spot on!
mmandrake
5 September, 17:14 GMT1
