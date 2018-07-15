Register
15:27 GMT +315 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, center, applauds prior the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018

Croatia's Leading World Cup Fan: Things to Know About President Grabar-Kitarovic

© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
123

While the French and Croatian squads are readying to compete in the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Croatia’s highest-ranking football fan, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, is expected to cheer on her team in person.

"I feel extremely excited, I don't know how I will wait until Sunday," said Grabar-Kitarovic, adding that regardless of Sunday's result, “which I believe will be a victory, we are winners."

She has notably grabbed the spotlight during the tournament on more than one occasion – during the Croatia-Denmark clash, as she supported her players from the stands, and several days later joining in the celebrations after her team beat Russia in the quarterfinals. She also backed the Croatian footballers in person as they took on England and gritted out a semi-final victory on Wednesday.

First Female President in Croatian History

Grabar-Kitarovic is the first woman to have become Croatian president. She had previously pursued a no less brilliant career as Deputy of NATO’s General Secretary for public policies, Croatian ambassador to the United States, Croatia’s European integration minister and finally the country’s foreign minister, before being elected as president by narrowly defeating the incumbent head of state.

First Impressions Count

The 50-year-old’s perfect looks haven’t escaped the media’s attention, with many heaping praise on her enviable shape and exquisite style. Despite dressing accordingly for formal occasions, she is notable for her down-to-earth style: for instance, she not long ago jetted to one World Cup match in economy class as part of a big crowd of regular football fans.

Unlike other world leaders, her accounts on social network are not verified, as she personally writes posts and frequently shares informal snaps from her official visits across the globe, numerous meetings and social events she eagerly participates in.

#svimnazemljimirveselje #advent #europesbestchristmasmarket

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 23 Дек 2016 в 8:32 PST

Beautiful Mind

Importantly enough, the Croatian president is well-known for an impressively strong personality, which helped her win tremendous popularity with Croatian citizens and abroad.


#otokvisovac #nacionalnipark #krka #crkvagospeodmilosti #samostan

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 21 Июн 2017 в 10:45 PDT

She took over the reins of government during a period of extreme recession and took successful measures to lead the country out of it. Along with efficient domestic policies, Grabar-Kitarovic  became one of the key negotiators in establishing ties between Iran and Europe, due to the charisma she has demonstrated winning support of over a half of her compatriots.

Her interest in politics has a large part to do with meeting her better half, Jakov Kitarovic: they graduated from Zagreb University together and got married in 1996, later on giving birth to a son and a daughter.

Sport in the Heart

Uvijek uz naše momke! Bravo dečki:)

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 28 Янв 2016 в 2:51 PST

Grabar-Kitarovic has never been indifferent to sports; even in her high-ranking position, she tries not to miss any major sporting events, the FIFA World Cup is certainly no exception.

#croatia 🇭🇷 #footballsupporters #aroundtheworld #together

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 11 Июл 2018 в 6:32 PDT

#ajmohrvatska 🇭🇷 #zajednodokraja 🥇#sviusoci

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 1 Июл 2018 в 2:29 PDT

#ubojubojzanarodsvoj 🇭🇷💪🏻⚽️🏆

Публикация от Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (@predsjednicarh) 1 Июл 2018 в 10:59 PDT

She cheers on her national squad donning a shirt in the national colors and preferably from the stands, preferring it to a VIP suite with an obligatory dress-code. After the recent triumphs, she joined her team in the dressing room, heartily embracing them and thereby winning the hearts of throngs of social media users.

Zlatko Dalic's side made it to Sunday's final after beating England 2-1 in extra-time on Wednesday. On Sunday, the final World Cup day, Croatia will take on France at 6 p.m. local time at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

READ MORE: Number One Fan: Croatian President Gears Up for World Cup Finale (PHOTOS)

Related:

Putin Passes Symbolic FIFA World Cup Baton to Qatari Emir (VIDEO)
France, Croatia Each Have 50-50 Chance to Win FIFA World Cup – Croatian Lawmaker
Croatian President Thanks Russia in Russian for Hosting 2018 World Cup
'The World Cup is an Epic Event and it's Been Awesome' - Samy Naceri
Tags:
head of state, finals, fans, president, sport, football, World Cup 2018, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Russia, Croatia, France
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse