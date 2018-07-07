Brazil Midfielder Fernandinho Receives Racial Insults Over Own Goal - Reports

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne doubled his side’s lead in the 31st minute, with a superbly taken goal which was drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area. However, Brazil midfielder Renato Augusto pulled one back in the 76th minute, through a header following a beautiful pass from Philippe Coutinho to cut Belgium’s lead to 2-1.
Brazil striker Neymar said on Saturday that his team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup after they lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals was "the saddest moment" of his career.
Belgium will play France in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
