23:37 GMT +307 July 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals, Brazil - Belgium

Brazil Midfielder Fernandinho Receives Racial Insults Over Own Goal - Reports

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
0 02

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil midfielder Fernandinho received racial insults across social networks following his side's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium, where he scored an early own goal to hand Belgium the lead in their encounter on Friday, AFP reported on Saturday.

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne doubled his side’s lead in the 31st minute, with a superbly taken goal which was drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area. However, Brazil midfielder Renato Augusto pulled one back in the 76th minute, through a header following a beautiful pass from Philippe Coutinho to cut Belgium’s lead to 2-1.

© Sputnik / Yevgeniya Novozhenina
© Sputnik / Владимир Астапкович
2-1 'Huge Blow' for Brazil: Belgium 'Made History' in 2018 FIFA World Cup
According to AFP, some Internet users called Manchester City midfielder "a monkey," while others were sending him death threats. Fernandinho's mother had to make her Instagram account private because of insulting comments. However, dozens of Internet users supported Fernandinho.

Brazil striker Neymar said on Saturday that his team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup after they lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals was "the saddest moment" of his career.

Belgium will play France in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

