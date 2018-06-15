Register
15:29 GMT +315 June 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Inna Zhirkova. File photo

Sexy WAG Campaigns for Russian Women Not Having Sex With Foreigners at World Cup

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
140

The 28-year-old wife of former Chelsea star Yuri Zhirkov Inna, the hottest football WAG according to a poll by a Russian online magazine, said she had always dreamed about a Russian better half. Her comments came shortly after the Kremlin’s assertions that Russian women, “the best women in the world,” know best what to do with their lives.

Inna, who claimed the title of Mrs. Russia in 2012 and is currently a mother of three, assumed that people could easily fall in love, irrespective of race and nationality, although agreed that "it is better not to have any sexual relations with foreigners" during the World Cup.

Сегодня 16 мая,а у меня только появилось время,что бы сделать пост 😂 День рождения отпраздновали хорошо 😅 Был понедельник,Калининград,думала так часик спокойно посидим. А получилось весело и до утра 💃🏻😂 скоро буду делиться фотографиями.))))Спасибо моим ребятам @karaoke_euphoria ❤️❤️❤️ Мои друзья, самое главное,я хочу вас поблагодарить за поздравления! Важно знать,что меня окружают такие люди ❤️

Публикация от Инна Жиркова (@innazhirkova) 16 Май 2018 в 1:05 PDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Moscow. June 14, 2018.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
Almost 67,000 Fans Visit Moscow's World Cup Fan Fest on Opening Day - Authorities

"We are decent girls. It is complicated for me to say as I always dreamed about a Russian husband, " Inna, who got married at the age of 19, asserted.

Alexander Rolbinov, 53, deputy premier in Kaliningrad, Russia's westernmost city, and renowned TV presenter Yelena Kahnga also weighed in. According to Rolbinov, heart matters are difficult to predict; he added that children are really beautiful in international marriages. Yelena Khanga, Russian journalist of African-American descent, echoed his thoughts, praising her daughter’s beauty as an example of a mixed-marriage child.

"The Best Women in the World"

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued an official statement saying, "Russian women can probably manage their own affairs." He lauded Russian women as being "the best women in the world."

According to FIFA, over 2.5 million tickets had been sold to World Cup fans across the world, with almost 90,000 to football lovers from the US and roughly 73,000 to Brazilians. The World Cup, which kicked off in the Russian capital on June 14, is due to last till July 15 and see football matches played across 11 Russian cities.

Related:

Almost 67,000 Fans Visit Moscow's World Cup Fan Fest on Opening Day -Authorities
Russian Model Names Herself 'Sexiest Fan' at World Cup 2018 (PHOTO)
Victory in World Cup Opening Match to Be 'Basis for Future Success' - Official
FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Morocco, Iran
‘Unbelievable’ Day: First Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow
Tags:
sexual activity, husband, foreigners, sex, football, World Cup 2018, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse