US Fans Booked Most FAN IDs for FIFA World Cup in Russia - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of FAN IDs for foreign football fans planning to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were booked by US nationals, Andrei Romankov, the head of FAN ID project at the Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of today, the most FAN IDs were registered by fans from the United States — [namely] 32,500 cards… 16,000 [cards were registered] from Mexico, and 14,500 from China. Fans from the United Kingdom so far have applied for over 7,000 FAN IDs," Romankov, who also serves as the deputy director of ministry's strategic projects department, said.

In total, Russia is ready to provide up to 2 million FAN IDs for the attendees of the major international event, the official noted while also praising the benefits of this card would provide.

"The process of getting a FAN ID is very easy and done online. There are FAN ID distribution centers in Russia. Additionally, you can get a FAN ID by mail … Together with the ticket to the match, it will allow you to access stadiums, get free train tickets within Russia in order to travel between the host cities. A FAN ID guarantees you free travel on public transportation in the host cities on the days of the matches," Romankov added.

The FAN ID is a personalized card which is part of an identification system for football fans. Every individual who has a ticket to any World Cup match must obtain a FAN ID.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.