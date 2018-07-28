Russia Striker Dzyuba Says Happy if President Putin Prefers Football to Hockey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia striker Artem Dzyuba said on Saturday that the national team would be happy if Russian President Vladimir Putin supported football rather than hockey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the players and coaching staff of the Russian national football team with awards on Saturday. The ceremony was held at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Russia reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time since the end of the Soviet era before losing to Croatia on penalties.

"We are very honored to be here and very proud to represent our country. We would be very pleased if you changed hockey skates for football boots," Dzyuba said at the award ceremony.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup took place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.