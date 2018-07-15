Register
13:45 GMT +315 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović are on the stand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between the national teams of Russia and Croatia. Center: FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Croatian President Thanks Russia in Russian for Hosting 2018 World Cup

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 20

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has thanked Russia for being "excellent hosts" of the 2018 FIFA World Cup while speaking Russian in a video recorded on her way to Moscow, where she will attend the tournament's final match between France and Croatia, the president’s administration told Sputnik.

"Hello, Russian fans! On behalf of Croatian fans, [I would like to] thank Russia for the warm welcome. You are excellent hosts. Support Croatia today! Let's rejoice together, thank you Russia! We are coming, Croatia!" Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in the video.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Vladimir Putin will meet both leaders of World Cup finalists: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and French President Emmanuel Macron.

READ MORE: France to Face Croatia in FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow on Sunday

Grabar-Kitarovic will be watching the Croatia-France encounter, which will be held in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT), from the VIP section.

Croatia beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the final for the first time since making their World Cup debut in 1998.

Related:

Meet Stunning WAG of Croatia Football Star Rakitic (PHOTOS)
Croatia Defender Vida Escapes FIFA Sanctions for Yelling 'Glory to Ukraine'
Ex-Croatia Manager in Hot Water for Hinting at French Players' African Roots
Team Croatia’s Misconduct in 2018 World Cup
Tags:
finals, president, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Russia, Croatia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse