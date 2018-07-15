Croatian President Thanks Russia in Russian for Hosting 2018 World Cup

"Hello, Russian fans! On behalf of Croatian fans, [I would like to] thank Russia for the warm welcome. You are excellent hosts. Support Croatia today! Let's rejoice together, thank you Russia! We are coming, Croatia!" Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in the video.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Vladimir Putin will meet both leaders of World Cup finalists: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Grabar-Kitarovic will be watching the Croatia-France encounter, which will be held in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT), from the VIP section.
Croatia beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the final for the first time since making their World Cup debut in 1998.
