Croatian President Thanks Russia in Russian for Hosting 2018 World Cup

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has thanked Russia for being "excellent hosts" of the 2018 FIFA World Cup while speaking Russian in a video recorded on her way to Moscow, where she will attend the tournament's final match between France and Croatia, the president’s administration told Sputnik.

"Hello, Russian fans! On behalf of Croatian fans, [I would like to] thank Russia for the warm welcome. You are excellent hosts. Support Croatia today! Let's rejoice together, thank you Russia! We are coming, Croatia!" Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in the video.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Vladimir Putin will meet both leaders of World Cup finalists: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Grabar-Kitarovic will be watching the Croatia-France encounter, which will be held in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT), from the VIP section.

Croatia beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the final for the first time since making their World Cup debut in 1998.