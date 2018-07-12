World Cup Photographer Floored by Croatians Shares PHOTOS of Goal Celebration

An AFP photographer from Mexico got caught up in a wild celebration of a game-winning foal that put Croatia in the World Cup final.

After Croatian striker Mandzukic netted a semifinal-winning goal deep into extra time of Wednesday's World Cup clash with England, his squad ran towards the Croatian section to celebrate, stampeding the photographers who were standing on the sidelines.

Yuri Cortez, AFP Mexico chief photographer, was run over by the Croatian football players, but the dogpile celebration fortunately didn't injure him. Despite being at the bottom of the pile, Cortez kept taking photos. After the game, he shared the results on Twitter.

The extra-time victory sent Croatian fans into a frenzy.

On Sunday, Croatia will face off against France in its first ever World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium.