WATCH: England Team Holds Press-Conference Ahead of Semifinal Against Croatia

England beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday and will face Croatia in their first semifinal game since 1990 on Wednesday.

The England squad is talking to press ahead of their semi-final match against Croatia, which will take place in Moscow on Wednesday.

Prior to that, English star forward Harry Kane urged his team to "finish the job in Russia."

"That's what we wanted to do when we set out. We wanted to play good football, work hard, play with passion, and we have done that. So we are enjoying it. We can see the fans enjoying it here and back home and so we have just got to try and keep it going. We are one step closer to what is the biggest game in football as a professional. We said we wanted to write our own history. Hopefully, we can go one step further than 1990 and get to the final," Kane stated. "It's been a long time since England have done well in a major tournament, and we've got a tough game coming up against Croatia, but we feel confident."

