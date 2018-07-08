WATCH England Fans Invade Ikea Jumping on Beds After Match With Sweden

After making history by qualifying for the semifinals for the first time in 28 years, England will take on Croatia on July 11.

Workers at an IKEA shop in London were apparently shocked as football fans flooded the store shortly after England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the World Cup's quarterfinals.

A short video captured at the IKEA store shows a group of people dancing and singing, scattering pillows and destroying interior items.

The celebration was forcefully stopped when security guards entered the shop and asked the fans to leave.

Fans all over the country have been celebrating the victory with the slogan "football's coming home."

SCENES England fans celebrating in Swedish furniture shop, Ikea! 😂⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/iEiQ5bwELg — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) July 7, 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.