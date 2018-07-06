Fans Around the World Watching FIFA World Cup Match Between France and Uruguay

The football teams of Uruguay and France are facing each other at Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

Football fans all around the world gathered this Friday to find out, which of the two teams — France or Uruguay will make it to FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals.

Watch the high intensity of fans emotions in the match's host-city — Nizhny Novgorod, in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo and in the French commune of Noisy-le-Grand.

Noisy-le-Grand, France

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Montevideo, Uruguay

Last week, Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 and earlier finished first in its group with 9 points, defeating Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

As for the French team, it won 4-3 against Argentina last week, while earlier defeating Australia and Peru, and drawing 0-0 against Denmark.