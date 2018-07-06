Fans Around the World Watching FIFA World Cup Match Between France and Uruguay

Football fans all around the world gathered this Friday to find out, which of the two teams — France or Uruguay will make it to FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals.
Watch the high intensity of fans emotions in the match's host-city — Nizhny Novgorod, in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo and in the French commune of Noisy-le-Grand.
Noisy-le-Grand, France
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Montevideo, Uruguay
Last week, Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 and earlier finished first in its group with 9 points, defeating Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
As for the French team, it won 4-3 against Argentina last week, while earlier defeating Australia and Peru, and drawing 0-0 against Denmark.
