Register
11:49 GMT +305 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Moscow Tattoo Week

'Our Fandom is More Than Skin Deep'- England's Illustrated Men

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
101

Will the World Cup be “coming home” to England? We don’t know yet, but some fans are confident that it will be. One hardcore Leeds supporter is so sure they’ll win, that he made headlines after branding his belly with the words, “England 2018 World Cup Winners.”

Maud Start — The tattoo might be a little premature, but at least the move has added a certain thrill to the tournament, and perhaps some extra incentive for the England team to score.

Still, it's a risk that even the most inked up individual is hesitant to take. We met with Rob Elliott from Liverpool, whose love for the England team is emblazoned over his body, in a vibrant tattoo montage. Though the year "2018" is not yet etched into his skin, you can bet your bottom dollar that if England wins, he might even consider a face tattoo.

Elliott has kindly agreed to give us a tour of his tattoos, most of which are tinted red, white and blue in honor of the Union Jack. He's adamant though that we don't take a full tour, however, as he warns that some of his "tats are inappropriate for public consumption." These will be left up to the readers' imagination.

Elliott’s limbs are up for grabs, and they hold a veritable patchwork of English history. Starting with his right leg, Elliott commemorates the mod revival of the 70’s with a portrait of Paul Weller’s face. Also known as the "Modfather," the grinning Weller is amazingly like the actual frontman from The Jam. Though the Mod Revival was short-lived, its reputation has prevailed, and its influence reaches far beyond Elliott’s leg. 

"That’s Paul Weller from The Jam, 'We are the Mods', Down in the Tube Station at Midnight."

Erika Canela from Bahia smiles after winning the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2015 pageant in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 9, 2016.
© AFP 2018 / Miguel SCHINCARIOL
Miss Bum Bum Mulls Getting Trump Tattoo on Her Award-Winning Backside (PHOTOS)
Moving to Elliott’s left leg, there is another portrait. This time the blue lines sketch out the proud face and cow-licked hairline of Dixie Dean. In the words of Rob Elliot, Dean is "the greatest footballer who ever lived." This tattoo might actually have been better positioned higher up on the body, as Dean was well known for his knack of scoring goals with his head. The former Everton player still holds the record for most goals scored in a season, in 1927-28. 

It’s not surprising that Elliott idolizes Dixie Dean. Liverpool born and raised, Everton is Elliott’s home club. This fact has not been forgotten in his tattoo montage, as the Everton Football Club is proudly represented by an image of Rupert Tower. The famous Everton roundhouse is featured on the EFC badge, as it has been since 1938.

READ MORE: Beware of Belgium: The Red Devils Are Dark Horses Who Could Win The World Cup

The actual building, Elliott explains, was historically used as a lock-up cell, used to hold minor criminals and drunks overnight before being taken before the magistrates. Now, the building is a must-see site for Everton fans. It’s also a popular tattoo, adorning the limbs of EFC fans across the world.

Rob Elliott's tattoo
© Sputnik /
Rob Elliott's tattoo

On Elliott’s upper body a slight sunburn from the Russian sunshine makes the Union Jack pop. A bulldog holding a shield, tinted with the national flag, stands in a field of roses looking up at Big Ben.

"This one is my favorite. Look at the time on Big Ben — eleven o’clock — ‘Lest we Forget’."

"Lest we Forget," eleven o’clock, symbolizes the hour of remembrance and commemoration for those soldiers lost in the First World War. From this section of Elliott’s illustrated body, it becomes clear that his patriotism stretches far beyond football.

Arsenal FC
CC BY 2.0 / Paul Hudson / Arsenal - Emirates Stadium
'Don't Let Piers Morgan See' Arsenal Crest: Twitter Users Mock UK Gun Tattoo Row
His fandom permeates his skin, but it’s a love for all things British: The revolutionary musical subcultures of the Mods, the soldiers laid to rest when fighting for their country, and the great history of football that is being booted upward at this year’s World Cup. To Elliott, England is the "land of Hope and Glory," the "mother of the free."(This he is unable to forget because the lyrics are written on his arm). 

Elliott’s patriotism is not exclusive. He states how his love for Britain actually works as a tool to meet other nations, giving this as the reason for bringing his son to the tournament. 

"To show that it’s not all about us. It’s about everybody, supporting their teams, but, really, we’re coming together because of this. We all want to win but winning is not what makes a country great. It’s the people that make up the country who make it great."

Related:

Promises, Promises: British Fan Faces Tattoo Dilemma After World Cup Match
Miss Bum Bum Mulls Getting Trump Tattoo on Her Award-Winning Backside (PHOTOS)
Female UFC Fighter Roasted on Twitter for Defending Husband Over Swastika Tattoo
'Don't Let Piers Morgan See' Arsenal Crest: Twitter Users Mock UK Gun Tattoo Row
Tags:
fan, tattoo, 2018 FIFA World Cup, United Kingdom, England
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse