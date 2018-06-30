Register
13:55 GMT +330 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Switzerland - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 17, 2018 Switzerland's Steven Zuber scores their first goal

Film on Doping in Brazilian Soccer to Be Released Ahead of Mexico Game - Seppelt

© REUTERS / Marko Djurica
World Cup 2018 Russia News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new episode from German broadcaster ARD's series on doping in Brazilian football will be broadcast a day ahead of the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico, ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt, said via his official Twitter account.

"July 1st 11:50 pm Germany local time [21:50 GMT] — one day before the World Cup match Brazil — Mexico: New episode of ARD‘s 'Doping Top secret'. Title: 'Brazil‘s 12th man.' The widespread culture of cheating in the country with the most football doping cases worldwide," Seppelt said.

Another episode of ARD's "Doping Top Secret", aired in 2017, televized Seppelt's previous investigation into doping among footballers in Brazil. According to Seppelt Brazilian doctor, Julio Alves has been providing athletes with prohibited substances.

Beginning in 2014, ARD started releasing a series of documentaries on the alleged systematic use of doping by Russian track and field athletes.

READ MORE: Brazil Hope to Face Russia in FIFA World Cup Final — Official

Serbia - Brazil World Cup Match. 2018
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Brazil Qualify for Round of 16 After Beating Serbia 2-0 at FIFA World Cup
After the broadcast of the first documentary, a World Anti-Doping Agency commission chaired by Richard Pound was set up to investigate the matter.

The commission later reported that most of ARD's claims had been confirmed and recommended the International Association of Athletics Federations to temporarily ban Russian athletes from all competitions.

The match between five-time World Cup winners Brazil and Mexico is set to take place at the Samara Arena on Monday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.

Tags:
doping, film, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil
