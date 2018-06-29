World Cup Knockout Stage to Be Tough for Belgium, England - Belgium Midfielder

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) - Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini said that the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage would be as difficult for his side as for England whom they beat 1-0 in the teams' final group-stage match on June 28.

Both Belgium and England secured their passage through to the round of 16, where they will face Japan and Colombia, respectively.

"The match against England was tough, but I'm happy that we won. There are no weak opponents at the knockout stage, so there was not actually so important whom to face. I do not think that the first round of the knockout stage will be much easier for us than for England. However, they will face [Colombia forward Radamel] Falcao. Everyone knows how dangerous he is in the penalty spot," Fellaini told journalists.

The only goal of the Belgium-England game was scored in the 51st minute when Belgium midfielder Adnan Januzaj curled a beautiful shot past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia