Argentina Star Maradona Risks Becoming 'Laughing Stock' - Ex-England Striker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former England striker Gary Lineker, who hosted the World Cup draw in Moscow in December, said that former World Cup champion Diego Maradona was not nice, regarding his obscene gesture in the World Cup encounter between Argentina and Nigeria.

"Maradona is in danger of becoming a laughing stock, I'm afraid," former England striker Gary Lineker said as quoted by the UK daily The Telegraph.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said it was "not nice" to see Maradona's gesture.

"His career as a football player on the pitch was up there with the best, but unfortunately there are moments like this that do arrive. It is not nice to see that," Ferdinand said.

© REUTERS / Sergio Perez Maradona Refutes Reports He Was Taken to Hospital After Argentina-Nigeria Match

On Tuesday Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match in St. Petersburg to advance to the knockout stage. Maradona, who was watching the game from the VIP section of St. Petersburg Stadium, made an obscene gesture after Argentina's second goal scored by defender Marcos Rojo in the 86th minute.

During the game, the 1986 World Cup winner, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, leaned over a railing and showed his middle fingers while swearing at the opponents. Maradona's obscene gestures were fillmed on camera on numerous occasions.

