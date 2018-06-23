German Fans Beg the Team to Fight On Ahead of Key Match With Sweden

Following a staggering defeat in a match with Mexico, the German team prepares to face off against Sweden in a game that may decide whether the winner of the World Cup 2014 makes it to playoffs.
With passions running high, many German football fans went on to vent their emotions on social media.
Retired German football legend Michael Ballack led the charge, urging the team to display its fighting spirit and press on.
Fighting spirit… come on Germany, do it again 👊⚽️ #DieMannschaft #GERSWE— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) 23 июня 2018 г.
@DFB_Team
📸: imago/Xinhua pic.twitter.com/s6O52aPraI
His sentiments were echoed by one of the team’s top partners Mercedes-Benz along with FC Bayern.
The @DFB_Team_EN never exited a World Cup at the group stages.— Mercedes-Benz & Die Mannschaft (@mbfussball_en) 23 июня 2018 г.
And it shall stay that way! #GERSWE 🇩🇪🇸🇪 #BestNeverRest pic.twitter.com/p9LreYiF4Y
🖤❤💛— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 23 июня 2018 г.
The #AllianzArena will be glowing for @DFB_Team_EN tonight! #DieMannschaft #GERSWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uRLCO6icIp
The Bundesliga also expressed hope that the team managed to recover from its defeat at the hands of Mexico and is ready for the game.
Defeat shrugged off, preparations complete 💪#WorldCup #GERSWE 🇩🇪🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/j6XhddzqMZ— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) 23 июня 2018 г.
Some social media users also discussed possible lineup for the match or simply noted how boring the tournament might become if Germany drops out.
Possible #DieMannschaft line-up for #GERSWE from BILD. #GER pic.twitter.com/NTvctFvq2O— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) 23 июня 2018 г.
World cup will be boring if Germany fail to win against Sweden #GERSWE— Brian Myeki (@BriaMyeki01) 22 июня 2018 г.
Others however started joking about what might happen if the German team ends up losing.
⚽️🔥 Get ready for tomorrow… #GERSWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5QGVLd1PhJ— Ralf Hildenbrand (@ralfhil) 22 июня 2018 г.
The fans’ emotions are further exacerbated by the so called ‘curse of champions’: a superstitious belief stemming from the fact that nobody managed to retain the world championship since Brazil in 1962, and that during the last two decades three past champions got eliminated during the group stage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)