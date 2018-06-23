German Fans Beg the Team to Fight On Ahead of Key Match With Sweden

As the time of the fateful FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Sweden draws near, German fans cheer for their team, hoping that The Mannschaft will survive the group stage and make another shot for the championship.

Following a staggering defeat in a match with Mexico, the German team prepares to face off against Sweden in a game that may decide whether the winner of the World Cup 2014 makes it to playoffs.

With passions running high, many German football fans went on to vent their emotions on social media.

Retired German football legend Michael Ballack led the charge, urging the team to display its fighting spirit and press on.

​His sentiments were echoed by one of the team’s top partners Mercedes-Benz along with FC Bayern.

​The Bundesliga also expressed hope that the team managed to recover from its defeat at the hands of Mexico and is ready for the game.

​Some social media users also discussed possible lineup for the match or simply noted how boring the tournament might become if Germany drops out.

World cup will be boring if Germany fail to win against Sweden #GERSWE — Brian Myeki (@BriaMyeki01) 22 июня 2018 г.

Others however started joking about what might happen if the German team ends up losing.

​The fans’ emotions are further exacerbated by the so called ‘curse of champions’: a superstitious belief stemming from the fact that nobody managed to retain the world championship since Brazil in 1962, and that during the last two decades three past champions got eliminated during the group stage.