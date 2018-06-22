Neymar Gets Scolded on Twitter Over His Argument With Referee After Half-Time

Brazil has defeated Costa Rica’s national team 2:0 in a Group E match that took place on June 22 at St. Petersburg Stadium.

Football fans on Twitter are actively discussing the behavior of Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar during the match, namely a notorious episode, where he "caught" the referee to argue with him regarding his decisions after the first half-time ended. Many twitterians expressed their opinion that the football star should "calm down", with some suggesting he deserved a ban.

Neymar should be fined/banned for hanging round to talk to ref at half time in tunnel — scott ashton (@ashylufc) June 22, 2018

Neymar needs to calm himself down. Was having a go at the referee in tunnel at HT and berating him at every opportunity in the game. Might get booked or sent off. #BRACRC #WorldCup — Sathya Kabra (@sathyakabra) June 22, 2018

One Twitter user, named yahmpy, went as far as calling Neymar an "absolute c*nt of a player" with regard to his act.

Many twitterians noted that he could be more polite to the referee and play better instead.

If only Neymar could talk less and just play the game. He kept mocking & verbally attacking the referee. Even at half time he had to wait for the ref in the tunnel just to criticize him. I think when everything is going against you, shouldn’t lash out on others @neymarjr #BRACOS — Frodo (@martinchongojr) June 22, 2018

best referee of the tournament so far, not afraid to stand up to Neymar's theatrics — Ben money (@newrealbenmoney) June 22, 2018

Some even mocked an episode from the game, where Neymar allegedly shouted at the referee "Don't touch me!"