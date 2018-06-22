Mitrović Scores Goal With Header, Serbia Leads 1:0 in Match Against Switzerland

The Match between Serbian and Swiss players to start on Friday at 09:00 p.m. Moscow Time (06:00 pm GMT) in Kaliningrad.

Earlier on Friday Brazil won the match against Costa-Rica 2-0, with Neymar and Coutinho scoring the goals. Thus, Brazil leads in Group E with 4 points, but Serbia or Switzerland could reclaim the lead in the group after their second game.

Previously, Serbia defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in teams' first match, and Switzerland Held Five-time World Cup winners Brazil to 1-1 Draw.

Game strts swiftly as Serbian player Aleksandar Mitrović scores first goal at 6th minute with a header. 1-0, Serbia leads.

