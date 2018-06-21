Register
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Saudi Arabia Arrival - Pulkovo Airport, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 9, 2018

First Reaction to Saudi Arabia Airplane Incident 'Hasty' - FIFA Organizers

© REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - CEO of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin has commented on attendance at 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, calling them "full-house."

"There were no problems with the transport, there was rather a hasty first reaction… Later we found out that the plane touched down with both engines and flew off the next day. If there had been any malfunctions, then it wouldn't have flown back, that's it," Sorokin told reporters.

On Monday, a video appeared on the Internet showing flames leaping from the right wing of the airplane, on which the team flew to Rostov-on-Don for their match against Uruguay. Media reports suggested that there could have been a fire in the engine. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation later denied the reports of a fire.

READ MORE: Fowl Play: Bird Caused Fire on Plane With Saudi Soccer Team — Aeroflot Official

Saudi football fans cheer for their national team during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match against Russia at a fan tent in the capital Riyadh on June 14, 2018
© AFP 2018 / Fayez Nureldine
Saudi Arabia Denies Players Punished After Defeat at World Cup Opener
Saudi Arabia was beaten by hosts Russia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday, which means they were knocked out of the tournament. Saudi Arabia will face Egypt in their final Group A match on Monday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

