Belgium Defender Vermaelen Resumes Group Training Ahead of Match Against Tunisia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen resumed group training ahead of the team's World Cup match against Tunisia, the Belgium newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

According to the Belgium newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Belgium defender Vincent Kompany, who picked up a groin injury in his country's friendly goalless draw against Portugal on June 2, trained individually.

Thomas Vermaelen missed his team's World Cup opening match against Panama after suffering a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 5-4 defeat at the hands of Levante in Spanish La Liga on May 13.

Belgium will face Tunisia in Moscow on June 23 after beating Panama 3-0 in their first World Cup match.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.