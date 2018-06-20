Foreign Heads to Come to Russia If Their Teams Reach FIFA Final - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday that foreign leaders would come to Russia if their national teams reach the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"I'd like to take a look at the German, French and UK heads, if any of them dares not to come to Russia if their teams reach the final. Their people just won't understand them," Matvienko told journalists.

She added that many politicians and public persons had come to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite calls to boycott the tournament.

"Foreign fans get acquainted with the Russian culture and cuisine, and they love it. They say: 'We won't trust our media anymore as they told us lies, they invented some creepy stories about Russia,'" Matvienko said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.