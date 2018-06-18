Deputy UK Ambassador to Russia Lay Flowers at World War II Memorial in Volgograd

VOLGOGRAD (Sputnik) - Deputy UK Ambassador to Russia Lindsay Skoll and UK and Russian football fans laid flowers at Mamayev Kurgan, a World War II memorial located in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, the press service of local football club Rotor said Monday.

"The UK delegation represented by Deputy UK Ambassador to Russia Lindsay Skoll, head of the England Football Association Greg Clarke, as well UK football fans and Rotor Volgograd fans… laid flowers to the Eternal Flame memorial," the press service said.

Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, was the site of one of the most important and bloodiest battles of World War II that lasted since August 1942 till February 1943 and ended in a decisive Soviet victory over Germany and its allies.

"Only fitting given immense suffering of #Volgograd that it hosts people from across the world who are here in peace with common purpose."

Lindsay Skoll with @FA Chairman Greg Clarke and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 & 🇷🇺 fans commemorate 75th anniversary of Battle of Stalingrad. pic.twitter.com/1i96re886r — UKinRussia🇬🇧🇷🇺 (@ukinrussia) 18 июня 2018 г.

​Volgograd is set to host its first FIFA World Cup match later on Monday with England facing Tunisia at the 45,000-seater Volgograd Arena.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.