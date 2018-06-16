Register
22:15 GMT +316 June 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
FC Barcelona football star Neymar answers questions during a press conference to announce new sponsorship with Japanese internet retailer Rakuten in Tokyo on July 13, 2017.

Neymar Not 100% Fit for World Cup Match Against Switzerland - Brazil Head Coach

© AFP 2018 / TORU YAMANAKA
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - Brazil head coach Tite said Saturday that forward Neymar had not fully recovered ahead of the team's first World Cup match against Switzerland at Rostov Arena on Sunday.

The 26-year-old returned to full training in mid-May after undergoing the surgery on his fractured right foot in March. The striker has not played since late February and returned to the field in a pre-World Cup 2-0 win over Croatia at the Anfield in Liverpool on June 3.

"Neymar is not 100 percent [fit] yet, but he is very privileged physically. His sprinting capacity and his speed is very impressive, and he hasn't lost that, but he's not 100 percent [fit] yet. I mean, I hope he will be perfect… He's good enough to play very well," Tite told journalists.

However, Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo called fellow Brazil teammate Neymar and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo the best football players in the world right now without mentioning Argentina star Lionel Messi.

"I agree with an opinion that [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Neymar are the best right now. I saw Ronaldo play last night," Marcelo told journalists.

Ronaldo and Messi have won FIFA Ballon d'Or awards five times apiece, while Neymar has yet to win one. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick during Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday.

Brazil has been drawn in Group E along with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. The five-time World Cup winners will play their first game of the tournament against Switzerland on Sunday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, FC Real Madrid, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Portugal, Brazil
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse