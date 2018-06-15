Almost 67,000 Fans Visit Moscow's World Cup Fan Fest on Opening Day -Authorities

"About 67,000 people attended FIFA fan fest during the operational period of the venue, from 3.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. [local time, 12:00 to 19:00 GMT]," the press service said.
The visitors watched the broadcast of the World Cup opening match, which ended in Russia's 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia, on one 1,550-square-foot screen and six smaller screens.
The fan zone is located next to Moscow State University's main building at Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) and can hold up to 25,000 people. Admission to the fan zone is free of charge.
The FIFA World Cup will continue through July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.
