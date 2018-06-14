Register
17:20 GMT +314 June 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Germany Press Conference - Germany Training Camp, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 Germany’s Jerome Boateng and Toni Kroos during the press conference

Midfielder Kroos Says Germany Players Train in Good, Working Atmosphere

© REUTERS / Axel Schmidt
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

VATUTINKI (Sputnik) - Germany football players are satisfied with the living conditions at their base camp in the town of Vatutinki, just outside Moscow, as the team has the opportunity to train in a good and working atmosphere, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Tony Kroos said.

Germany held their first training session on Wednesday after arriving in Russia on Tuesday.

"Everything is OK with us in Vatutinki. We have an opportunity to spend our free time and do something besides training… The atmosphere is great here, the hotel is good… We are working, and there is a good working atmosphere here," Tony Kroos told journalists.

On Wednesday, Germany head coach Joachim Low said that the grass at the team's training ground was a little bit too long but the training center was "very good" overall.

"The grass was cut today so everything is good now. It was not a mistake… It is just that our team prefers shorter grass… We got what we asked for," the 28-year-old midfielder added.

In their last four friendly matches, Germany pulled off one victory, lost twice and drew one game.

"We have a very good atmosphere in the team. We understand that the last matches were not our best games, but we talk a lot about this World Cup, we are happy that it begins. We hope to prove ourselves at the tournament. We want Germany to become the champion, we all work for the same result," the 28-year-old midfielder told reporters.

READ MORE: English Team Refuses to Taste Russian Bread After Arriving at FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup Fan 2018 Fest Rocks Off in Moscow
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
WATCH Football Fan Fest in Moscow on First Day of World Cup
Germany has been drawn in Group F and will play Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki arena on Sunday, before taking on Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27.

"At this tournament, the will to win is very important, each player must believe in himself… This is what each of us works at individually," Kroos said.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will get underway at 6:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Thursday with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium.

Related:

LIVE UPDATES: FIFA World Cup Kicks Off in Russia
Football Fever Sweeps Across India Ahead of FIFA World Cup
Two Indian Students to Witness FIFA in Russia as Official Match Ball Carriers
English Team Refuses to Taste Russian Bread After Arriving at FIFA World Cup
Tags:
team, training, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse