Midfielder Kroos Says Germany Players Train in Good, Working Atmosphere

VATUTINKI (Sputnik) - Germany football players are satisfied with the living conditions at their base camp in the town of Vatutinki, just outside Moscow, as the team has the opportunity to train in a good and working atmosphere, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Tony Kroos said.

Germany held their first training session on Wednesday after arriving in Russia on Tuesday.

"Everything is OK with us in Vatutinki. We have an opportunity to spend our free time and do something besides training… The atmosphere is great here, the hotel is good… We are working, and there is a good working atmosphere here," Tony Kroos told journalists.

On Wednesday, Germany head coach Joachim Low said that the grass at the team's training ground was a little bit too long but the training center was "very good" overall.

"The grass was cut today so everything is good now. It was not a mistake… It is just that our team prefers shorter grass… We got what we asked for," the 28-year-old midfielder added.

In their last four friendly matches, Germany pulled off one victory, lost twice and drew one game.

"We have a very good atmosphere in the team. We understand that the last matches were not our best games, but we talk a lot about this World Cup, we are happy that it begins. We hope to prove ourselves at the tournament. We want Germany to become the champion, we all work for the same result," the 28-year-old midfielder told reporters.

Germany has been drawn in Group F and will play Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki arena on Sunday, before taking on Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27.

"At this tournament, the will to win is very important, each player must believe in himself… This is what each of us works at individually," Kroos said.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will get underway at 6:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Thursday with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium.