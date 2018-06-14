Egypt Star Striker Salah Could Play in Team's 1st World Cup Match - Head Coach

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt star striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to play in his team's first match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia against Uruguay despite suffering a shoulder injury in late May, Egypt head coach Hector Cuper said Thursday.

The Liverpool star damaged ligaments in his shoulder during the first half of their 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 following a challenge by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

"Salah is feeling great, he has recovered quickly… I can assure you I am almost 100 percent certain that he will play for us tomorrow, of course, if nothing unexpected happens," Cuper told journalists.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday that Salah trained with the rest of the national team's squad ahead of their first match.

Egypt will kick off their World Cup campaign against two-time champions Uruguay in Yekaterinburg on Friday.