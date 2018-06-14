Amazing Atmosphere: Cheery Fans Share Their Excitement and Impressions of Moscow

Thousands of fans from dozens of countries have already witnessed the kickoff of the World Cup in the opening match of the tournament between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Many of them started celebrating the launch of the Mundial long before the opening match was launched. Despite the numerous grim warnings and foreboding sounded by their governments, they are mostly in good spirits, even if not 100% confident in the victory of their favorites.
England fan Dave from Peckham, London, casually wandering around Nikolskaya Street in Moscow centre #Eng pic.twitter.com/PEgw09LhHJ— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 14, 2018
The weeks before a World Cup are always the same-be careful, watch out for this, be wary of that…been here 24 hours and have been warmly welcomed and the atmosphere is great already. Can't wait for it all to get started! #WorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #MOTD #England2018 #Moscow pic.twitter.com/WmFGpuCRRh— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 12, 2018
Amazing atmosphere in Red Square, Moscow where the Peru fans have made the biggest early impression.— Simon Clare (@SiClare) June 11, 2018
What a beautiful, welcoming city this is by the way! pic.twitter.com/ku4xOXuoaK
We have a LOT of Mexico fans supporting our team in Moscow. This is amazing!#NadaNosDetiene https://t.co/j2782FAPB4— IT’S WORLD CUP TIME! #NadaNosDetiene 🇲🇽🏆⚽ (@MexicoStats_18) June 12, 2018
Moscow's streets saw the first major influx of football enthusiasts yesterday, when fans from Mexico, Chile, Argentina, the UK and from many other countries came out to express support for their teams.
🇵🇪 Peru fans in Moscow, Russia. Nikolskaya street.#sport #football #Russia2018 #WorldCup #Peru pic.twitter.com/Mvof0yOXda— JP Women Like (@jpwomenlike) June 13, 2018
Anyone in Moscow🇷🇺, head to red square 👌🎶#WorldCup #Russia2018 #Moscow #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/tKGLIrgtIW— Mark Silva (@mark_putta) June 13, 2018
Some of them took photos with Moscow residents.
The players themselves also seem to be excited that they are finally arriving in Russia.
Russia here we are😅 pic.twitter.com/d82COl9vzP— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 10, 2018
Russia mode ON!!! #FifaWorldCup2018 #Russia #vatreni #BeProud #family pic.twitter.com/7QIoVZ2rMi— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) June 11, 2018
Um país, uma equipe, um sonho. Lá vamos nós, Rússia… #SeleçãoBrasileira #VamosBrasil #Rússia2018 #CA5EMIRO pic.twitter.com/1NweESTRNV— Casemiro (@Casemiro) June 10, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)