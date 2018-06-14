Register
14:16 GMT +314 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday April 4, 2017

FIFA World Cup 'Best Thing' That Can Happen to Player - Ibrahimovic

© AP Photo / Martin Rickett/PA
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Los Angeles Galaxy forward and former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Thursday that the 2018 FIFA World Cup was the "best thing" that could happen to the Swedish national football team.

"I retired from the national team a couple of years ago… It's the best thing that can happen to a player, represent the country in a World Cup. It's a moment of memory, a moment of honor," Ibrahimovic told journalists.

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for the US club the Los Angeles Galaxy, has played for a number of European giants, such as Juventus, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, over the course of his career.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2018 to Kick Off With Opening Ceremony, Russia-Saudi Arabia Match

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Quarter Final soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. (File)
© AP Photo / Nick Potts/PA
Russia to Be 'Amazing' as World Cup Host Country – Ex-Sweden Star Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time top goalscorer, having netted 62 goals in 116 matches before retiring from international football after Euro 2016 in France.

The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to take place in 11 cities across the country. Sweden, who have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, will play defending champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

 

Related:

Russia to Be 'Amazing' as World Cup Host Country – Ex-Sweden Star Ibrahimovic
LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slaps Opponent
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok