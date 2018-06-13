Change of Coach to Be No Excuse If Spain Fail at FIFA World Cup - Hierro

"Our goal is to fight for the World Cup trophy and that is what I have told them [the players]. It [the coach replacement] will not serve as an excuse… I told the players that we have an exciting challenge ahead of us and we cannot think of anything that will keep us from [achieving] our dream," Hierro was quoted as saying by the RFEF's official website.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that Hierro would replace Julen Lopetegui as Spain head coach after Lopetegui had been sacked for negotiating with Real Madrid about becoming their new head coach without giving the federation any prior notification.
Spain has been drawn in Group B and will play reigning European champions Portugal in Sochi on June 15, Iran in Kazan on June 20 and Morocco in Kaliningrad on June 25.
