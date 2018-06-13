Register
22:53 GMT +313 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
The Samara Arena, a venue for the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches

Brazil Midfielder Paulinho Names His Five World Cup Favorites

© Sputnik / Yuri Streletc
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Brazil midfielder Paulinho named Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Argentina as 2018 FIFA World Cup favorites on Wednesday.

"Germany, France, Belgium, Spain are among the World Cup favorites. I will name these teams. Also, I'll select Argentina, who also are among the favorites," Paulinho told journalists. 

Brazil will play their first game of the tournament against Switzerland at the 45,000-seater Rostov Arena on Sunday. 

"Switzerland are a strong team. I have an idea of how they play. First of all, I want to highlight their strong defense. We know it will be a tough game for us… We will play with passion," the 29-year-old player added.

The five-time World Cup winners will also face Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E at this summer's tournament.

READ MORE: Portuguese Fan Arrives in Russia by Bicycle for FIFA World Cup

Paulinho went on saying that he was "saddened" by the latest developments in the Spanish national team.

“Spain is one of the favorites for the tournament with a proper selection of players. I am not very keen to discuss the coach. But I am saddened that such things can happen,” Paulinho told journalists.

Achilles, right, the oracle cat, who works in the Hermitage Museum, went on a diet ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
FIFA Oracle Cat Predicts Russian Victory in Opening Match With Saudi Arabia
On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that Spain’s coach Julen Lopetegui would become their new head coach following the conclusion of the World Cup. This was followed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) sacking Lopetegui earlier today for negotiating behind their backs. Lopetegui was under contract with the RFEF until 2020. Former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro was named the national team’s coach during the World Cup.

Spain is set to play against Portugal on Friday, and will also meet Iran and Morocco in Group B. Brazil will play against Switzerland on Sunday, and will also face Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

The World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Related:

Portuguese Fan Arrives in Russia by Bicycle for FIFA World Cup
FIFA Oracle Cat Predicts Russian Victory in Opening Match With Saudi Arabia
German Team Holds Training Session in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)
UK Singer Williams Urges Russian Fans to 'Pray for a Miracle' At FIFA World Cup
Tags:
football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Paulinho, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse