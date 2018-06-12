Forward Hazard Says Belgium to Win World Cup, Russia to Stumble at Group Stage

According to Hazard's predictions, Uruguay will win Group A, which also includes Russia, while Egypt will finish second.
Hazard also said that Uruguay will beat Portugal in the round of 16 before losing to France in the quarter-finals while Spain will lose to Argentina, also in the last eight.
This is my prediction on 2018 World Cup! Lot’s of my @Chelseafc teammates doing well in mine, but what’s yours? Make your prediction on All Football App or click https://t.co/fkYh9AlZ1N! @allfootballapp #2018WorldCup #Belgium #AllFootballApp pic.twitter.com/wUtmWrwnio— Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) 12 июня 2018 г.
Belgium's best result at a World Cup was their fourth place in Mexico in 1986, while they reached the last eight at the previous tournament in Brazil.
Russia's first-ever World Cup will start on June 14 with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
