Brazil Forward Neymar Pranks Teammate Coutinho, Wishes Him Happy Birthday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil forward Neymar on Tuesday wished his teammate, midfielder Philippe Coutinho, happy birthday in Russian, later making a traditional Brazilian prank.

Brazil's star striker posted a photo with Coutinho on Instagram with the message "Happy Birthday" in Russian. The midfielder turned 26 on Tuesday.

Members of team Brazil, led by Neymar, also performed a traditional flour and eggs birthday prank on the midfielder.

The Brazil national football team arrived in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Monday, ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and held an open training session earlier on Tuesday.

Neymar & Brazil prank Coutinho on his birthday! 😂😂😂



Credit: Ruptly pic.twitter.com/LzGiZUq3cD — Goal UK (@GoalUK) 12 июня 2018 г.

​The World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Brazil has won the World Cup five times and will play Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E in this summer's tournament.