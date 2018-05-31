FIFA Organizer Reveals How World Cup Will Influence Live of Russian Citizens

People who live in the FIFA World Cup host cities will be able to live their normal lives during this summer's tournament even though some restrictions will be in place, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin said Thursday.

"Of course, the World Cup is a huge event. Restrictions are inevitable, mostly in the areas close to the stadiums, including near the Luzhniki Stadium [in Moscow]. We see understanding from the people who live in these areas… Life will remain the same in Moscow and in other cities as well," Sorokin told journalists.

He added that road closures and the great influx of tourists, however, could still affect the everyday life but the restrictions would be minimal.

READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses UK Media of 2018 FIFA World Cup Sabotage

Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time from June 14 to July 15, with the games taking place in 11 cities across the country, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.