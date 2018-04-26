New Skittles "Russian Mix" Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia

There will be five flavors — apple, cherry, strawberry, raspberry and black-currant. This limited edition is on the market since April, so hurry up — Russian embassy has already tried them.
The highly anticipated 2018 World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities, including Sochi, from June 14 to July 15.
New “Russian mix” @Skittles goes on sale in Russian national colours 🇷🇺, dedicated to @FIFAWorldCup 2018. pic.twitter.com/Hw9WZnP1mh— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 26 апреля 2018 г.
