The mix will be in traditional Russian national colours - white, blue and red. Company had to make some changes and print traditional S logo in pale blue on white candies with apple flavour.

There will be five flavors — apple, cherry, strawberry, raspberry and black-currant. This limited edition is on the market since April, so hurry up — Russian embassy has already tried them.

The highly anticipated 2018 World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities, including Sochi, from June 14 to July 15.

