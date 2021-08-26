Canada's Women and Gender Equality Minister Draws Flak for Calling Taliban Militants 'Brothers'

Maryam Monsef, Canada's minister for women and gender equality, has referred to the Taliban as "our brothers" during a TV interview while updating people about the country's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
"I want to take this opportunity to speak to our brothers, the Taliban. We call on you to ensure the safety and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan out of their country," Monsef said as she urged the militant organisation to stop killing people and damaging infrastructure.
Baffled by her remark about the Taliban, the TV show host asked the minister to clarify her statement. Monsef said the "brothers" reference to the radical Islamist group was "cultural."
"The Taliban are a terrorist group, yet they claim to be Muslims. They are terrorists taking over my beloved ancestral land. In terms of the terminology, if you go to masjids (Muslims' place of worship) across the country, Muslims are referred to one another as brothers and sisters," the Canadian minister stated.
Netizens have reacted strongly to Monsef's comments, with some demanding her resignation.
The withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan was followed by the Taliban seizing power from the government; after months of bloodshed and violence, the terror organisation managed to take control of Kabul on 15 August – with Afghanistan's ex-President Ghani fleeing the country soon after.
