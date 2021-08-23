UK Military Commanders Wary of Daesh Attacks at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuations, Reports Suggest

Last week, US President Joe Biden warned that Daesh terrorists might exploit the hectic situation at the Kabul Airport to target those fleeing the country and US troops, adding that Washington was monitoring and disrupting threats from any source.
"We know they would love to get a suicide bomb into the crowd and take out some Brits or Americans. There is a serious threat of an ISIS suicide bomber. The soldiers are having to keep their fingers on the trigger in one hand while holding a baby in the other. It's very fragile", the source was quoted as saying.
A Taliban* commander, in turn, told The Times that its members have been instructed to ensure security at the airport and thwart possible attacks by Daesh.
"There is a security risk and ISIS can attack anytime. Our men are checking every individual and vehicle, we don't mean to create trouble for the Afghan people", the commander said.
The newspaper has since learned that some 900 UK soldiers were sent to the country to help US troops airlift Afghans and other countries' citizens from militant-controlled Kabul. London also decided to extend evacuation deadlines, with the last flight set to be conducted later this week, The Times said, citing sources.
*The Taliban and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)