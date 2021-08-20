Russian Embassy Provided to Spanish Foreign Ministry All Data Needed for Ceuta Port Entry

"Regarding the Russian warships Vice-Admiral Kulakov and Altay entry to the Spanish port of Ceuta, we inform you that responding to the embassy's request, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said that for a positive solution it was necessary to provide information about the location to which the vessels will proceed after entering the Spanish port of Ceuta. The necessary information was promptly provided," the embassy said.
Earlier, it was reported that the Spanish Foreign Ministry did not allow Russian warships to dock at the port of Ceuta on the north coast of Africa. Russia requested permission on 18-20 August for the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the tug Altai.
The Spanish Ministry of Defence did not see any obstacles to issuing the document, but the country's Foreign Ministry additionally asked Moscow about the final goal of the campaign and ultimately rejected the application.
All comments
Show new comments (0)